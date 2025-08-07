Volkswagen is preparing to discontinue the Touareg in 2026, closing the chapter on one of its most prestigious models. Launched in 2002, the Touareg was once a symbol of the brand’s premium aspirations. Developed alongside the Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q7, it offered luxury, off-road prowess, and performance all under a VW badge.

The Touareg played a strategic role in Volkswagen’s early-2000s ambition to elevate its brand image, a vision championed by then-chairman Ferdinand Piëch. But with no direct successor in sight, its retirement signals a clear shift away from that premium push. The recently introduced Tayron will take over as Volkswagen’s largest SUV in the UK and other markets, effectively replacing the Touareg with a more affordable and versatile offering.

Tayron Takes the Spotlight

Already on sale in several global markets, the Tayron is positioned as a mass-appeal SUV with a broader customer base. It offers both two- and three-row seating options and a competitive 2500kg towing capacity in its 2.0 TSI 4Motion configuration. Designed to meet the growing demand for flexible, family-friendly crossovers, the Tayron is expected to be VW’s new flagship SUV in key markets, including the UK.

Its more accessible pricing, along with increased practicality, reflects Volkswagen’s new priorities: volume, versatility, and global market adaptability rather than prestige or performance.

ID 5 Faces the Axe Too

Joining the Touareg on the chopping block is the ID 5, Volkswagen’s coupe-styled electric SUV. Launched in 2021 as a sleeker alternative to the ID 4, the ID 5 never gained traction in its key target markets, particularly China. Its European reception was lukewarm as well, with many customers opting for the more practical ID 4.

The ID 5 will be phased out by 2027, as part of a broader strategy to streamline VW’s electric vehicle lineup and focus resources on higher-volume models. The move aligns with the brand’s effort to simplify its range and reduce complexity across markets.

Electric MPV Plans on Hold

While early concepts of a compact, electric MPV dubbed internally as a “mini Buzz” had sparked interest as a potential successor to the Touran, those plans have now stalled. Sources close to CEO Thomas Schäfer confirm that the project is no longer a priority, as market trends continue to favour SUVs and crossovers.

Skoda, Volkswagen’s sibling brand, may take up the idea as part of its future strategy, but for now, VW’s engineering teams are fully focused on core developments chief among them, the upcoming electric Golf. R&D capacity at the Braunschweig technical centre is said to be at full tilt, with resources directed toward high-impact models.

The Road Ahead

Volkswagen’s latest decisions underscore a broader strategic pivot: moving away from niche models and legacy premium experiments in favour of scalable, high-volume vehicles. As the Touareg and ID 5 exit the stage, the brand is making it clear that future growth lies in mainstream EVs and SUVs designed for maximum market relevance.

What this really means is: the era of ambitious side projects is over. Volkswagen is getting laser-focused on what sells.