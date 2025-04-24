Volkswagen made a bold statement at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show with the global debut of three electrified concept vehicles designed specifically for the Chinese market. The all-new ID. Aura sedan, ID. Evo SUV, and ID. Era three-row SUV mark the beginning of a massive product offensive, as the German auto giant plans to launch over 30 new models in China — including 20 new-energy vehicles (NEVs) — over the coming years.

“In China, For China”: A Strategy in Motion

Volkswagen’s unveiling underscores its sharpened focus on China through its “In China, for China” strategy. According to Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, these models are a “visible outcome” of that approach, emphasizing localized innovation and joint-venture collaboration.

Each of the concept cars stems from a different partnership: FAW-Volkswagen (ID. Aura), Volkswagen Anhui (ID. Evo), and SAIC Volkswagen (ID. Era). This segmentation reflects VW’s intention to target distinct consumer segments and leverage region-specific design and tech.

ID. Aura: A Premium Electric Sedan with Sci-Fi Vibes

Leading the lineup is the ID. Aura, a fully electric sedan developed by FAW-Volkswagen. Built on the China-exclusive Compact Main Platform (CMP), the Aura distances itself from the ID.7 series, showcasing a futuristic design highlighted by sharp body lines and seamless LED light bars front and rear.

The interior houses a smartphone-inspired user interface, offering a high-tech experience complemented by a humanoid AI assistant that aims to transform the driver-vehicle interaction. This car signals Volkswagen’s entry into the next generation of premium EV sedans, tailored for tech-savvy Chinese buyers.

ID. Evo: A Sporty SUV for the Young and Connected

Volkswagen Anhui’s ID. Evo is a dynamic, fully electric SUV geared towards China’s younger, lifestyle-oriented demographic. The vehicle features aggressive styling with split LED headlights and a wide, athletic stance — drawing parallels to a futuristic Tiguan.

Underpinning the ID. Evo is an 800-volt architecture, which supports ultra-fast charging and high performance. The SUV is rich in digital features, offering over-the-air (OTA) software updates, personalized services, and an immersive in-car tech experience — a clear play for the digitally native generation.

ID. Era: A Long-Range Hybrid for the Modern Family

Capping off the trio is the ID. Era, a three-row SUV introduced by SAIC Volkswagen. This model stands out with a range-extender powertrain promising over 1,000 km (621 miles) of total driving range. Of that, 300 km (186 miles) is purely electric, while the rest comes from a highly efficient combustion engine.

Designed for larger families, the Era emphasizes practicality with its boxy proportions, spacious cabin, and wrap-around greenhouse windows. Despite its size, it doesn’t compromise on modernity, offering advanced driver-assist systems and connected services.

Fast-Tracking the Future

According to Thomas Ulbrich, CEO of the Volkswagen China Technology Company, the automaker aims to complete the development of production versions within just 34 months. “Our goal is clear — to bring the right products to market with the right partners, and at the right speed,” he said.

Looking Ahead

With competition in China’s EV market intensifying, Volkswagen’s Shanghai showcase signals a renewed commitment to localization and innovation. These ID concept cars are not just design studies — they are a blueprint for VW’s electrified future in the world’s largest auto market. As the race toward zero-emissions mobility accelerates, Volkswagen is clearly charging ahead.