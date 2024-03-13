To create technologies that it believes may be used in its cars, Volvo has been investing in small businesses since 2018. According to the report, one of those businesses has created software that can cut battery charging times by 15–30% (from 10–80%). Breathe Battery Technologies is a UK-based startup that controls the charging process via the use of algorithms. With Breathe’s technology, energy flow can be dynamically controlled in real-time, unlike typical EVs that rely on a phased charging program with predefined restrictions to protect their batteries.

The CEO of the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, Ann-Sofie Ekberg, said,

“The investment and commercial partnership with Breathe helps us address a familiar pain point for electric car customers and makes our charging performance even more competitive. Faster charging times, in the range where customers typically fast charge, represent a major step in the right direction as we continue to boost electric mobility and make it available to more people.”

Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Performance and Longevity with Breathe’s Cutting-Edge Technology

The technology not only greatly accelerates the charging process but also provides owners with longer charge times for the duration of their car due to its dynamic management. And it will last a long time since, according to Volvo, the technology functions without endangering the battery pack. The software of Breathe keeps an eye on the battery’s condition to prevent lithium plating, which might reduce the life of the energy storage device. Breathe’s technology is being used by Volvo, the first carmaker to do so, and drivers will be able to utilize it in the company’s next electric vehicles. More advancements might be conceivable once the technology is used in practical settings.

Dr. Ian Campbell, CEO of Breathe said,

“Deploying our technology at scale on Volvo’s next-generation EV platform opens doors to innovative car designs and performance improvements. We’re very pleased with this investment and sourcing agreement with Volvo Cars and support their exciting journey towards full electrification.”

Innovative Battery Management for Faster Recharging and Extended Lifespan

According to Automotive News, which broke the story, the young company’s software makes use of adaptive charging, which modifies the charging current in real-time and speeds up the process of recharging. Volvo said,

“Adaptive charging pushes the battery harder when it’s new and performing, and dynamically adapts as the battery ages to protect its health.”

According to BBT, their software controls the recharging procedure to reduce the possibility of lithium plating, a condition that happens when a lithium-ion battery cell is continuously charged at high power and puts it under stress. With time, needle-shaped nanoscopic forms known as dendrites can pierce the separator in batteries that employ traditional liquid-based electrolytes, leading to a short circuit.

Volvo claims that the technology may be included in currently manufactured batteries and that no new raw materials are required for the batteries. This is when the exciting part begins. Volvo claims that the capacity to recharge batteries more quickly will allow for the use of smaller batteries, lowering the vehicle’s cost and weight while increasing efficiency. Should that materialize, restoring the necessary range to reach your goal will take no more time than a quick stop at the gas station.