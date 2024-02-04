A recent Wall Street Journal article has thrown light on the extent of Elon Musk’s illicit drug use and the possibility that he has used narcotics with some of his board members. The article has even cited sources of people who have witnessed the drug usage or were informed on it. It was also reported that several directors took drugs with Elon Musk in order to avoid offending him because refusing could have negative consequences.

The publication claims that Elon Musk has encouraged his friends and business partners to utilize drugs alongside him by creating a peer pressure environment. According to the study, in order to remain close to the billionaire, board members and directors of Musk’s numerous businesses either encourage or participate in the billionaire’s drug use.

In recent years, Musk has been observed drinking liquid ecstasy from a water bottle and recreationally using ketamine through a nasal spray at parties and events, according to The Journal, which cited witnesses or people briefed on the drug usage.

The article claims that the board took no action, neither recording any concerns nor conducting any investigations. Elon Musk’s relations with his directors came under fire this week from a Delaware judge who deemed Musk’s $55 billion salary package excessive, citing the board’s issues of interest.

Musk and his attorney, Alex Spiro, were contacted by The Wall Street Journal, but neither offered a response. According to earlier tabloid stories, Musk frequently uses ecstasy, cocaine, LSD, and hallucinogenic mushrooms at private parties. According to Spiro’s statement to the Wall Street Journal, Musk has routinely passed SpaceX’s random and routine drug testing.

Musk addressed the WSJ article regarding his suspected drug use from last month on X. “Whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it!” Musk made a post on X, listing SpaceX and Tesla as the most valuable automotive and space enterprises globally. “If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!”

Tesla, SpaceX, X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the tunnelling company The Boring Co., the maker of brain implants Neuralink, and the artificial intelligence startup xAI are the six businesses that Musk is in charge of.

While the exact legal repercussions remain murky, Elon Musk and his companies could face various regulatory actions if the alleged drug use claims hold merit. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might investigate potential misleading statements or scrutinize the Board’s oversight, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) could review safety protocols for SpaceX and Tesla, respectively. The Department of Justice (DOJ) could launch criminal investigations, and state-level agencies or even individual stakeholders might pursue lawsuits.

In light of his suspected drug usage, Musk, who is in charge of six firms, including SpaceX and Tesla, has come under fire. Some stories even state that a director of Tesla decided not to run for reelection because of his actions. Business Insider’s requests for comments were not immediately answered by Musk’s attorney, Tesla and SpaceX representatives, or any other party.