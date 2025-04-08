The creditors of Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX have strongly endorsed a restructuring plan intended to help the company recover from a serious $234 million theft that happened last year. With millions of users worldwide affected, the cyberattack, which was attributed to North Korean hackers, left the company in financial distress. Now that the proposed Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by 93% of voting creditors, WazirX is ready to go forward with major recovery and compensation efforts for impacted users.

The restructuring plan, filed under the legal oversight of the High Court of Singapore through its parent entity Zettai Pte, aims to restore balance between assets and liabilities while ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines. This development marks a critical milestone in WazirX’s journey toward rebuilding trust and stability in the wake of one of India’s largest cryptocurrency thefts.

Details of the Restructuring Plan:

The approved restructuring scheme includes several key measures designed to compensate creditors and rebuild the platform’s financial integrity. One of the primary components is the introduction of Recovery Tokens, which will be distributed to users as part of their repayment. These tokens will allow creditors to benefit from ongoing market movements, as repayments will be made in crypto rather than fiat currency.

WazirX plans to buy back these tokens quarterly, ensuring transparency and security for users throughout the recovery process. The first distribution is set to begin within 10 business days of the scheme becoming legally effective, with withdrawals and trading resuming in phases. This strategy stands in stark contrast to the long recovery operations observed in previous renowned crypto disasters, like FTX and Mt. Gox.

The restructuring process also includes profit-sharing mechanisms to further compensate users over time. WazirX co-founder and CEO Nischal Shetty emphasized that stolen asset recovery remains a top priority for the company. “This support shows a shared belief in WazirX’s recovery strategy,” he said, thanking the creditors for their strong vote of confidence.

Challenges Faced During Recovery:

Even with creditor clearance, WazirX still has a long way to go until user funds and operational stability are fully restored. Legal experts has cautioned that even in the best of circumstances, customers might only get back 55–57 percent of their money. In the absence of the restructuring plan, repayment schedules might go on until 2030 or beyond, giving creditors little hope of receiving money.

WazirX has also had to deal with disagreements with Binance, which denied any official acquisition after claiming control of the Indian exchange in the past. WazirX’s recovery attempts have been further hindered by this lengthy disagreement, which has made it more difficult to raise financing against equity.

The company has also faced legal action from competitors like CoinSwitch, which recently initiated proceedings to recover $9.7 million worth of assets stuck on WazirX’s platform. These pressures highlights the complexities involved in managing liabilities while addressing external challenges within the crypto industry.

Conclusion:

WazirX’s ability to secure creditor approval for its restructuring plan represents a significant achievement in its recovery journey following last year’s $234 million hack. With measures like Recovery Tokens and phased distributions, the exchange is taking concrete steps to compensate affected users while rebuilding financial stability.

WazirX still faces difficulties, though, as it manages disagreements with Binance, rival lawsuits, and pressures from the industry at large. The successful execution of its restructuring plan and ongoing stakeholder disclosure are critical to the success of its recovery efforts.

As one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in India attempts to rebuild stability and confidence, its story serves as a warning to other platforms about how to handle financial responsibilities and cybersecurity threats in an increasingly complicated digital environment.