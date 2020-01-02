WealthBucket secured $3M in Pre-Series A round

WealthBucket, which is a Delhi based online platform for mutual fund investments, has now secured $3 million from angel investor Vinod Khatumal, NorthStar and some other HNI’s.

WealthBucket was founded by the Pulkit Jain and Himanshu Jain in 2018 with an aim to offer a platform that connects the customers looking to invest in the mutual funds. This platform offers investments options, including Equity Linked Saving Schemes, SIP, Lump sum and some other methods of investments.

The funding will now be going to be used to increase its employee strength to 100+ and expand its operations across PAN India.

“Our aim is to invest this money in building our technology and operational team. We will focus on the underserved segment of the market. That is, the people who are not investing because of the complicated investment process and lack of knowledge,” said Pulkit Jain, co-founder of WealthBucket.

