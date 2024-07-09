Premji Invest led Dezerv’s most recent Series B fundraising round, which brought in about $32 million. Dezerv is a wealthtech platform situated in Mumbai. This fundraising round demonstrates Dezerv’s tenacity and promise in the wealth management industry in the face of a difficult funding climate.

Credits: Business Standard

Funding Details and Key Investors

Dezerv’s board adopted a special resolution to issue 41,761 Series B Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at an issue price of Rs 63,455 per share, per regulatory records available from the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners, two current investors, each contributed Rs 35 crore to the Series B round, which was led by Premji Invest with a sizeable investment of Rs 169 crore. Accel India, the company that spearheaded Dezerv’s Series A funding round, also took part, contributing Rs 26 crore.

Strategic Allocation of Funds

Dezerv intends to strengthen its financial position and accelerate its growth trajectory with the freshly raised funds. The company’s main priorities are going to be growing its user base, investing in cutting-edge financial technologies, and improving its portfolio management services. With the additional funding, Dezerv will be able to grow and expand its products and services, keeping them appealing to high-net-worth individuals and corporate customers.

Impressive Performance and Value Proposition

Dezerv, which launched in April 2021, claims to have earned returns for its subscribers that are nearly 30%. The company has continuously produced remarkable returns. The platform’s team of in-house professionals, who manage client portfolios using advanced investment strategies, is responsible for most of its success. Top-paid professionals and business owners use Dezerv because of its reputation in the wealth management sector and its ability to deliver significant returns in a short amount of time.

Valuation and Ownership Structure

The ownership structure and valuation of Dezerv have been greatly influenced by the Series B fundraising round. TheKredible estimates that the company’s post-allotment valuation is currently around Rs 1,715 crore, or $207 million. Currently, Premji Invest owns 9.84% of the company’s capitalization, followed by Elevation Capital (15.28%), Accel India (11.46%), and Matrix Partners (15.28%). This calculated ownership allocation shows that top investors are quite confident in Dezerv’s ability to grow.

Historical Funding and Growth Trajectory

About $60 million has been raised by Dezerv to date, including a $7 million seed round in September 2021 that was co-led by Elevation and Matrix. The company’s capacity to draw sizeable investments even in the midst of a funding crunch in the wealth management industry is demonstrated by the most recent funding round. The steady inflow of funds demonstrates the faith and assurance that investors have in Dezerv’s business plan and prospects.

Potential Impact on the Wealth Management Sector

The triumphant Series B round of Dezerv bears witness to the increasing need for inventive wealth management solutions in India. It is anticipated that the new cash infusion will have a knock-on effect on the industry, inspiring other wealthtech businesses to look into funding opportunities of a similar nature. Furthermore, Dezerv’s emphasis on generating substantial returns and utilising cutting-edge technologies establishes a standard for the sector and encourages rivals to improve and reinvent their products.

Future Prospects and Industry Implications

Dezerv is in a strong position to take advantage of new prospects in the wealth management industry thanks to the additional finance. More high-net-worth clients are anticipated to be drawn to the company as a result of its strategic expansion plans and dedication to providing great returns, further strengthening its position in the market. Not only that, but the backing of well-known investors like Elevation Capital, Accel India, Matrix Partners, and Premji Invest will also give Dezerv the tools and direction it needs to successfully negotiate the competitive environment.

Conclusion

Dezerv has reached a major milestone in its growth trajectory with the successful $32 million Series B fundraising round. The investment demonstrates the potential of wealthtech platforms to revolutionize the wealth management sector while also supporting Dezerv’s financial standing. Dezerv is positioned to have a significant impact on how wealth management is developed in India as it develops and offers more services.