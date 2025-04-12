With a flurry of high-profile investment rounds, initial public offerings (IPOs), new fund launches, and strategic mergers and acquisitions, the Indian startup scene came alive in the second week of April 2025. Even in the face of global economic instability, India, one of the biggest startup hotspots in the world, continues to show tenacity and desire.

Credits: Pocketful.in

Let’s break down everything that made headlines from April 7 to 12.

Funding Frenzy: Fintech Dominates, Ecommerce Hustles

With 20 agreements, Indian startups attracted a healthy $195.1 million, a 35% increase over the $144.4 million raised the week before. The fintech industry, which once again demonstrated its appeal to investors, was a major driver of this growth.

Juspay made the most news when it raised $60 million in its Series D round, which was led by Kalaari Capital. Industry rumors indicate that the investment has catapulted Juspay into the coveted unicorn club, albeit its precise worth is still unknown.

Following close was Easebuzz, another fintech player, which secured $30 Mn in fresh capital. These two deals alone kept fintech on top in terms of funds raised.

Meanwhile, ecommerce showed the most deal activity, closing eight transactions and collectively pulling in $66 Mn. Notable startups like Mosaic Wellness and Noise played a key role in this sector’s strong showing.

Seed Stage Sees Slight Dip, Investors Stay Active

While big cheques were flowing, the early-stage scene showed a slight dip. Five seed-stage startups raised $10.1 Mn, down from seven deals and $11 Mn last week. Still, the appetite for discovering the next breakout startup remains strong.

Notably, Accel and 100Unicorns emerged as the week’s most active investors, each backing two startups, showing continued confidence in India’s startup potential.

IPO Pipeline Booms: From bOAt to BlueStone

It wasn’t just private markets buzzing—public market ambitions picked up significant pace.

SEBI greenlit two major IPOs:

BlueStone, the online jewellery retailer, got approval for its ₹1,000 Cr public issue.

Aye Finance, a digital NBFC, is now ready to launch its ₹1,450 Cr IPO.

Also making waves, bOAt’s parent Imagine Marketing has filed for its IPO once again—this time via the confidential filing route.

Fintech behemoth Pine Labs moved a step closer to its IPO by securing NCLT approval for a reverse flip, merging its Singapore entity with its Indian counterpart.

Ather Energy, the electric vehicle star, is reportedly considering trimming its IPO size from $400 Mn to $350 Mn, citing market volatility. Similarly, Urban Company’s board approved a ₹528 Cr fresh issue, with total IPO size expected to touch ₹3,000 Cr.

Adding to the momentum, Turtlemint, backed by Peak XV, is prepping for a $200–250 Mn IPO later this year.

New Funds Fuel the Fire

Investors also geared up to deploy more capital into the ecosystem:

Expert Dojo, a US-based VC, launched a $100 Mn global fund with $15 Mn earmarked for India.

Asha Ventures received a $10 Mn commitment from British International Investment for its maiden fund.

InCred Alternatives completed the final close of its ₹575 Cr private equity fund.

Neo Asset Management closed the first round of its ₹2,000 Cr private credit fund.

M&As Signal Strategic Shifts

The week also saw high-stakes consolidation and expansion moves:

Delhivery made a bold play by announcing a $165 Mn acquisition of rival Ecom Express, hinting at tighter competition in logistics.

Aurionpro acquired Fintra Software to enhance its banking tech suite.

Treebo Hotels is poised to sell a majority stake to a consortium led by InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo’s parent) and Accor.

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, ahead of its IPO, is eyeing 7–8 UPSC coaching startups for acquisition to bolster its test-prep presence.

Final Word

From new unicorns and investor activity to IPO approvals and big-ticket acquisitions, the second week of April showcased India’s vibrant and ever-evolving startup landscape. With strong signals of revival and reinvention, it’s clear the ecosystem is gearing up for a blockbuster 2025.