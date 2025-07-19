In this article, we delve into the key highlights, trends, and developments from India’s startup ecosystem between July 14 and July 19, 2025 — a week marked by declining investor interest, subdued funding volumes, and notable shifts in the startup and IPO landscape.

Funding Falls Sharply Despite More Deals

The Indian startup ecosystem witnessed a 40% dip in funding this week, with startups raising just $79.7 Mn across 21 deals, compared to $132.9 Mn across 17 deals in the previous week. This marked the second consecutive week of total funding dropping below the $100 Mn threshold.

While the number of deals increased, the average ticket size shrank, indicating a cautious approach from investors, especially for early-stage startups and high-burn sectors.

Sector Snapshot: Deeptech Leads, AI Stays Hot

Advanced hardware and technology startups led the pack this week, collectively raising $37.6 Mn across six deals. This included a significant $32 Mn Series A round by QpiAI, backed by Avataar Ventures and the National Quantum Mission, reflecting growing institutional interest in India’s semiconductor and quantum capabilities.

The AI sector remained active, with four startups raising $3.8 Mn. Key fundraises included Trupeer.AI and Navana.ai, both focused on AI’s application layer, and supported by notable investors such as Salesforce Ventures, Antler India, and RTP Global.

Healthtech & Fintech in Focus

Among sectors outside of deeptech, healthtech saw a major boost, thanks to Truemeds’ $20 Mn Series C round led by Peak XV Partners, making the latter the most active investor of the week. Truemeds’ focus on affordable, generic medicine resonates well with India’s evolving healthcare demands.

In fintech, Phi Commerce raised $5.9 Mn in a Series B round from BEENEXT, signaling sustained investor interest in B2B payment infrastructure as India’s digital economy matures.

Pre-Seed & Seed Stage Activity Slows

The early-stage ecosystem saw seven seed-stage startups raising $7.5 Mn, a marked drop from $14.7 Mn last week. While funding did reach a broad array of sectors, average cheque sizes were small. Notable early-stage rounds included:

$3 Mn pre-seed round by Omspace Rocket & Exploration in spacetech

$1.1 Mn raised by Dial4242 in healthtech

$243K seed round by IoT-focused Parkobot

VC Funds & Big-Name Moves

This week also saw action in the venture capital world:

Sameer Brij Verma , former MD at Nexus Venture Partners, raised $155 Mn for his new fund Northpoint Capital Management

Kettleborough, an early-stage VC, launched its second fund targeting investments in fintech, vertical SaaS, and AI-first startups

Meanwhile, Temasek announced plans to invest $3–4 Bn in Indian startups in FY26, reinforcing long-term global confidence in India’s growth potential.

IPO Rush: Smartworks Lists, Others Join Queue

The IPO wave showed no signs of slowing:

Smartworks , the coworking space provider, listed at a 7% premium , becoming the third new-age tech company to hit the bourses this year

IndiQube filed its RHP and cut issue size to INR 700 Cr , with a July 23 opening date

WeWork India finally received SEBI approval after months of delay

Snapdeal’s parent, AceVector, is reportedly preparing for a INR 500 Cr IPO filing

M&A & Corporate Moves

Udaan acquired rival ShopKirana in an all-stock deal to deepen its reach in FMCG and HoReCa segments

TVS Motor invested INR 64 Cr in DriveX , a used two-wheeler platform co-founded by Narain Karthikeyan

Nazara Technologies is hiving off NODWIN Gaming as the esports subsidiary prepares for a fresh funding round

Infibeam Avenues closed a INR 700 Cr rights issue, and Prosus infused $35 Mn into PayU India

Conclusion: A Cautious Yet Active Ecosystem

While investor caution is clearly visible in the drop in total funding, the increased number of deals suggests continued belief in India’s long-term startup story, especially in deeptech and AI. With new VC funds launching, IPO activity picking up, and corporate consolidations accelerating, the ecosystem is clearly evolving — albeit more selectively and strategically.

If this funding cooldown is the calm before a storm, the second half of FY26 will tell the tale.