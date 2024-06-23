The past week has been an eventful one for startups in both India and the United States, showcasing significant investments and exciting developments. Companies across various sectors, including quick commerce, housing finance, digital lending, craft beer, fashion, health tech, and rural financial services, have secured substantial funding.

This influx of capital not only underscores investor confidence in these ventures but also highlights the diverse range of innovative solutions these startups bring to the market. Here is a detailed look at the funding activities from June 17 to June 21.

Indian Startups

Zepto

Zepto, an Indian quick commerce startup, has raised an impressive $665 million from investors such as Avenir, Lightspeed, Avra, Glade Brook, Nexus, and StepStone Group.

Zepto specializes in instant grocery delivery, addressing the growing demand for quick and efficient service in urban areas. With this new funding, Zepto aims to expand its operations and enhance its technology to provide even faster and more reliable services to its customers.

Ummeed Housing Finance

Ummeed Housing Finance, which offers housing and secured small-ticket business loans, has raised $76 million from investors including A91 Partners, Mirae Asset Venture Investments, Anicut Capital, and Norwest Venture Partners.

This funding will help the company expand its reach into central and southern parts of India, enabling more individuals and small businesses to access essential financial services. Ummeed Housing Finance’s mission is to make housing and business loans more accessible to those who need them, fostering economic growth and stability in underserved regions.

Aye Finance

Aye Finance, a digital lending platform for small firms, has secured Rs 250 crore (approximately $30 million) from the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO. Aye Finance focuses on providing financial solutions to underserved micro-enterprises, helping them grow and thrive.

With this new funding, Aye Finance plans to enhance its digital lending infrastructure and expand its services to reach more small businesses across India, empowering them with the capital they need to succeed.

Bira91

Bira91, a popular craft beer manufacturer, has raised $25 million from Kirin Holdings Singapore. The company offers a variety of beers that have gained significant popularity in the Indian market.

This new investment will enable Bira91 to scale its production capabilities and expand its distribution network, ensuring that more consumers can enjoy its unique and flavourful brews. The funding will also support Bira91’s efforts to innovate and introduce new products to the market.

WROGN

WROGN, a men’s casual and activewear brand backed by Virat Kohli and Accel, has raised Rs 125 crore (around $15 million) from TMRW House of Brands, an Aditya Birla Group venture. The brand focuses on providing stylish and affordable clothing options for men.

With the new funding, WROGN aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in the next five years by expanding its product range and increasing its market presence. The investment will also support WROGN’s efforts to enhance its marketing and distribution strategies.

OrbitShift

OrbitShift, a tech startup, has raised $7 million from investors including Peak XV’s Surge and Stellaris Venture Partners. OrbitShift aims to develop innovative technology solutions that address critical business needs. The new funding will help the company accelerate its product development and expand its team, enabling it to deliver high-quality solutions to its customers. .

Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials (Dvara KGFS)

Dvara KGFS, a rural-focused financial services company, has secured $7 million in debt funding from Enabling Qapital. The company provides financial solutions to underserved communities in rural areas, helping them access essential services and improve their economic well-being. The new funding will enable Dvara KGFS to expand its reach and enhance its services, making a positive impact on more rural communities across India.

Alyve Health

Alyve Health, a healthtech startup, has raised $5.5 million from investors including Axilor Ventures, 1Crowd Fund, Inhealth Ventures, and Trifecta Capital. Alyve Health focuses on developing innovative health solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance the healthcare experience. The new funding will support the company’s efforts to expand its product offerings and reach more patients, helping to drive better health outcomes and improve the quality of care.

US Startups

Daydream

Daydream, an e-commerce search engine startup, has raised $50 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Forerunner Ventures and Index Ventures, with participation from GV (Google Ventures) and True Ventures.

Daydream uses artificial intelligence to personalise and enhance e-commerce search results, focusing on the fashion vertical. The company aims to make shopping more efficient for consumers by allowing natural language and image-based queries, providing a more intuitive and seamless shopping experience.

Zilch

Zilch, a fintech startup offering a buy-now-pay-later solution, has secured $125 million in debt financing ahead of a potential IPO. The investors include eBay Ventures and Chaos Ventures.

Zilch’s innovative solution allows consumers to spread the cost of purchases over time, making it easier to manage their finances. The new funding will help Zilch expand its services and reach more customers, positioning it for future growth and success.

Entro Security

Entro Security, a startup specialising in non-human identity lifecycle management, has raised $18 million in Series A funding. The investment will help the company enhance its offerings and develop new solutions to address the growing need for secure and efficient identity management in the digital age. Entro Security’s focus on protecting non-human identities, such as those of devices and applications, positions it well to meet the evolving security needs of businesses.

Talkiatry

Talkiatry, a behavioural healthcare startup, has raised $130 million in Series C funding. The investment will support the company’s mission to improve mental health services by providing value-based care.

Talkiatry focuses on delivering high-quality, personalised mental health treatment to patients, helping them achieve better outcomes and improve their overall well-being. The new funding will enable Talkiatry to expand its services and reach more patients, making a positive impact on mental health care.

MeetRecord

MeetRecord, a startup aiming to boost revenue automation for service businesses, has raised $2.7 million. The company provides tools that help businesses streamline their revenue processes and improve efficiency. With the new funding, MeetRecord plans to enhance its product offerings and reach more customers, supporting its efforts to optimise its revenue operations and achieve better financial performance.

Indian startups have secured substantial funding to drive growth and innovation in areas such as quick commerce, housing finance, digital lending, craft beer, fashion, health tech, and rural financial services.

Similarly, US startups have attracted significant investments to enhance e-commerce search engines, buy-now-pay-later solutions, identity lifecycle management, behavioural health care, and revenue automation.