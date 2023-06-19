Weekly Startup Funding Roundup (June 11 – 17)

Startups based in India are still grappling with an inconsistent investment environment as the inflow of venture capital continues to face uncertainties and fluctuations. The flow of capital into these startups remains volatile and unpredictable.

During the third week of June, the startup ecosystem in India experienced total funding of $213 million distributed across 23 deals. It is noteworthy that a significant portion of this capital inflow resulted from a single investment of $100 million injected into Lenskart by ChrysCapital.

In contrast to the current week, the previous week observed a total venture capital funding of $107 million. The week before that witnessed $504 million, and the week before that saw $231 million in funding. This significant volatility in the funding environment highlights the challenges faced by startups in securing consistent investment.

Startups in India are facing significant challenges in maintaining adequate funding from venture capital investors and angel investors due to several factors. These include high-interest rates, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and rising inflation, which collectively contribute to a tough macroeconomic environment. These factors are major hurdles for startups, making it difficult for them to secure the necessary funding support.

Analysts and experts predict that the current trend of challenging funding conditions for Indian startups is likely to persist for another six months, with the possibility of an up tick in funding momentum starting in 2024.

The future of venture capital funding into Indian startups will be influenced by factors such as the decisions of central banks regarding interest rate hikes, the overall performance of the global economy, and the potential occurrence of a recession. These variables will play a significant role in shaping the funding landscape for startups in India.

Major Funding Deals

Lenskart –

ChrysCapital, has invested $100 million in Lenskart. This funding comes as part of a larger funding round, through which Lenskart has raised a total of $850 million in the past year from various investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and SoftBank.

The substantial funding infusion will enable Lenskart to enhance its presence both domestically in India and internationally, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Lenskart also -plans to increase its footprint in technology, customer centricity, and supply chain to offer premium glasses at low prices.

Indifi Technologies – Indifi Technologies, a digital platform that offers financing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in India, has secured approximately $35 million (Rs 290 crore) in its Series E funding round.

The funding was led by ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of ICICI Bank, with participation from existing investors including British International Investment, OP Finnfund Global Impact Fund I, Omidyar Network India, Flourish Ventures, and CX Partners.

The new funds will be utilized by Indifi Technologies to expand its operations and cater to more underserved segments within the MSME sector.

Aviom India Housing Finance – Aviom India Housing Finance, a company specializing in providing micro-mortgage loans to low-income households in rural and semi-urban areas of India, has successfully raised $30 million in a Series D funding round. The round was led by Nuveen, a renowned global investment management firm. Additionally, Nuveen also participated in secondary funding, while C4D Partners announced a partial exit.

The infusion of these new funds will enable Aviom India Housing Finance to expand its market reach and enhance its operational capabilities. The company aims to extend its services to a larger customer base and further contribute to fulfilling the housing needs of low-income households in rural and semi-urban regions of India.

Everest Fleet – Everest Fleet, a company that provides vehicles to ridesharing platforms such as Uber and Ola in India, has raised $20 million in a funding round led by Uber. With the newly acquired funds, Everest Fleet plans to expand its operations and increase the number of vehicles available for the ridesharing industry.

The demand for vehicles in this sector continues to surpass the available supply. The company has set a target to have 10,000 electric vehicles in its fleet by 2026.

HomeLane – HomeLane, a company that offers customized home interior solutions to customers, has secured Rs 75 crore ($9.1 million) in a bridge funding round from its current investors. The funding was raised through convertible notes, which are debt instruments that can be converted into equity in the future.

The newly acquired funds will be utilized by HomeLane to fuel its growth and expansion initiatives. It will also support the expansion of its affordable segment brand, Doowup, which focuses on providing curated interior products at budget-friendly prices.

Comments

comments