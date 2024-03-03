Only a few weeks out from release, Dragon’s Dogma 2, one of the most eagerly awaited games of 2024, is already topping the Steam rankings. The eagerly expected follow-up to Capcom’s first game in the Dragon’s Dogma series is called Dragon’s Dogma 2. When the game was first released in May 2012 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 platform generations, it quickly developed a cult-like following that increased sales over time and ultimately convinced Capcom that they were on to something with their next great franchise blockbuster. Even though the sequel is still a few weeks away from its official release, it is already ranking well in the Steam sales rankings, even though it hasn’t been playable in a while.

Excitement Builds as Dragon’s Dogma 2 Climbs the Steam Charts

The anticipation for the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is quite real. Capcom revealed the release date of the role-playing game in November 2023, and since then, fans have been treated to a steady series of announcements about new content leading up to the big day of release. In the run-up to Dragon’s Dogma 2’s release date, the business has released some amazing gameplay clips and information. For each of its distinct vocations, Capcom has provided videos and gameplay details over the past few weeks.

We can measure the level of excitement among gamers for this game by looking at the Steam charts. Despite having three weeks until its official release, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has managed to make it into the list of best-selling titles. The game hasn’t even been launched yet, and as of this writing, it is ranked eighth. Undoubtedly, this is an amazing accomplishment. It’s true that a lot of well-known games reach this level once they become available to users in early access and allow them to be tried out for the first time. Few games, though, are so eagerly awaited that gamers part with their hard-earned money almost a whole month ahead of time.

The Rise of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Surpassing Popular Titles and Anticipated Success

Call of Duty, Palworld, and Enshrouded are just a few of the incredibly popular titles that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now surpassing. Dragon’s Dogma 2 may very well end up at the top of the Steam top-selling list as the release date approaches and hold that position for a considerable amount of time. Make sure you are familiar with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements while we wait for it to arrive. You may also prepare yourself by learning every Dragon’s Dogma 2 profession so you can be the leader of the group.

It’s also crucial to remember that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of Capcom’s less well-known properties. Even while the first game had a cult-like following, it was never widely known, which makes the success of the sequel all the more remarkable. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a very intricate and expansive role-playing game. The finely constructed fantasy world in the game is left up to the players to navigate on their own. As the game’s release nears, viewers’ interest in it is growing due to how brilliantly these aspects have been depicted in the marketing thus far.