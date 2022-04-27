What Do Indians Enjoy Doing on the Internet?

The internet has been around for a long time, but the number of users has more than quadrupled in the last decade or so. This is especially true in countries like India, where internet infrastructure has taken some time to develop.

Do you ever wonder, as a resident of the country, what Indians like to do on the internet? You might have a few ideas already. Let’s see how many of them were correct.

What Are Indians Doing on the Internet?

According to experts, the internet we use daily accounts for less than 5% of the total space. We don’t have easy access to the rest of the internet and have no plans to do so. Why? Because of the 5%. Why? Because the 5% we have access to is more than enough to keep us occupied for the rest of our lives!

So, what do Indians like to do online? Where do they spend the majority of their time? We’ve done our research, and here are the results.

Shopping

Needless to say, this is the most popular area of internet users not only in India but also throughout the world. For the past decade, the trend of online shopping has been steadily increasing. However, as the world faced COVID, the numbers began to rise a few rungs at a time!

If you examine the country’s consumer behavior pattern, you will notice that the areas with the most traffic are clothing and fashion, electronics, furniture, groceries, household goods, medicine, and food.

The experts have gone beyond the traditional approach to determining the likelihood of subsequent internet shopping after the initial purchase. It demonstrates that people do not buy clothing for at least four weeks after making their initial purchase. Groceries, household goods, and medicine are the most likely areas to see repeat purchases.

What surprised us the most was the rarity of ordering food from restaurants, also known as takeaways. According to Deloitte statistics, only 1% of consumers order food within four weeks of their initial purchase. Our gut feeling was that it would bring in the most traffic.

Electronics is another area where Indians appear to spend more. Given the global economy before, during, and after the mass COVID crisis, you might expect people to spend less money on electronics, as most of them are considered luxury items.

The reality, however, is quite different. Why is this the case? According to a consumer sentiment report, Indians are very optimistic about the global economy. They believe the economy will recover faster than most people expect. And it has undoubtedly influenced their purchasing habits.

Gaming on the Internet

To no one’s surprise, a large proportion of internet users in India spend their time online gaming. Whether it’s mobile games, PC games, virtual reality games, multiplayer tournaments, or anything else you can think of, Indians are everywhere.

Surprisingly, many users look for safe iGaming sites to spend their free time on. If you didn’t already know, the Indians have long been fans of gambling. The recent influx of offshore operators into the country has resulted in a massive expansion of the online casino industry.

If you’re thinking the same thing and want to get started with iGaming in India, India casino information is the first thing you should look into. The website contains all of the most recent information about online casino games and sports betting.

Movies and TV Shows

You’ve probably heard of the Indian soap opera industry. It is well-known throughout the world for its high production value and widespread popularity among viewers. The drama depicted on screen has long been a source of entertainment for Indian households.

However, the paradigm has shifted dramatically in recent years. People are spending less time watching TV and more time on VOD platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others. A large proportion of today’s youth does not watch television. What’s the point? Everything you can imagine is now available on the internet!

As a result of this paradigm change, many well-known movie stars and television personalities are collaborating with VOD platforms to launch their films or shows. Many of the big-washed-up screen actors have finally found their calling, thanks to these VOD platforms.

As a result, it’s easy to see where a large portion of the Indians’ time is spent.

Final Thoughts

There is no shortage of variety in terms of internet activities. We dare you to think of something that hasn’t already been done. You can do it as well. All you need to do is look for it. This is true for India. The same is true for the rest of the world.

How do you spend your internet time?