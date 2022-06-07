What is Apple Pay Later and How to use it

What is Apple Pay Later

Apple revealed new features and updates to their system and apps during the Worldwide Developer’s Conference on Monday. Features such as Apple Pay Later, Live Updates, and a New Lock screen were revealed during the conference.

Of the recent announcements, the most important had been the launch of the Apple Pay Later feature, which is embedded into the Apple Wallet App. Apple Pay Later will allow customers to use Apple Wallet to make purchases and make the payment in 4 instalments over 6 weeks. It is also interesting to note that this mode of payment will not be charging any extra interest rate or have any fees.

The new feature of Pay Later is expected to help users manage their financial health and also make important purchases using a deferred payment mechanism without incurring extra costs. The pay Later feature is also expected to be a revolutionary step in the arena of online purchases as it is opening possibilities of credit purchases for usual customers without extra cost. It’ll also ensure risk-free purchase of products on the online platform.

‘Buy Now Pay Later’ feature as netizens are calling it now is also expected to deepen Apple’s influence in the finance business. This new feature will take directly on apps such as Klarna, PayPal, Affirm etc who already have the BNPL Model of transaction.

The Apple Pay Later is only available to US users as of now

How to use Apple Pay Later?

You can use the Apple Pay later feature using the Apple Pay app online or anywhere Apple Pay is accepted.

Firstly, you should open the Apple Pay application on your iPhone. Choose Apple Pay as your payment method. Select the card you want to use for the payment. Enter necessary billing, shipping, and contact information. Now you’ll have an option to Pay Later on the payment page Select the option to Pay Later in 4 Instalments over 6 weeks.

Other features introduced during Conference

During the event, Apple also introduced iOS 16 which is the latest iPhone software and is reported to have a new lock screen system which allows users to personalise widgets and features to handle simple tasks.

A new feature called Live Activities was also launched in the event in which users can keep track of activities, live events etc.

New updates in the software will also allow users to edit messages they have already sent in the Message Application and unsent messages on iOS. An update with Apple Watch has embedded a system for fibrillation detection, which will help users keep a check on heart health.