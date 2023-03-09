Blockchain infrastructure as a service (BIaaS) is typically a cloud-based service providing users with node infrastructure to build and deploy applications or other projects. BIaaS providers offer different technical fundamentals for different developers’ needs, allowing them to create and manage their custom networks in the cloud or on-prem.

In this article, we’ll take a step back to see where this service was first born, the most promising providers on the market, and what benefits you should expect to get if you implement this service into your Web3 development routine.

The brief history of the Blockchain infrastructure as a service

The concept of BIaaS is relatively new, with the first suppliers emerging in the early 2010s. One of the first companies was Chain, which launched in 2014 and offered a service for developers to create and deploy blockchain-based applications. Chain company was later acquired by Stellar in 2018.

In 2015, Microsoft launched its Azure Blockchain Service, which provided services on their platform, obviously, for developers to build and deploy various node-based applications. It’s quite popular even now but has lots of peculiarities in practice. The platform supported Ethereum, the most popular network, and provided smart contract development and deployment tools.

Amazon has its BIaaS child, too. Amazon Managed Blockchain service was launched in 2018, supporting Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric. The platform provided tools for the most required features for development, such as smart contract development and deployment, analytics, and monitoring tools.

Even the IBM giant launched its Blockchain Platform on Hyperledger Fabric for developers in 2017, offering a range of features for smart contracts, API integration, and analytics features for node-based apps.

Features and benefits of Blockchain infrastructure as a service

One of the main benefits of BIaaS is that it is user-friendly, and developers do not need extensive technical knowledge of the technology itself to set up and utilize their networks. The BIaaS company manages the infrastructure by setting up the nodes, maintaining the network, and upgrading the software. Developers select the platform and configure the network settings according to their requirements.

Another significant advantage of blockchain infra as a service is almost unlimited scalability. This is important if you’re developing a startup and plan to grow significantly. As a customer, you only pay for the used resources, making it cost-effective for organizations of all sizes. Different node-providing companies offer flexible pricing models that allow developers to scale up or down their infrastructure according to their needs.

Security is critical when it comes to nodes and apps built on their basis, and BIaaS companies have developed many measures to ensure the network’s and data’s safety. They offer monitoring and auditing tools to detect and prevent malicious activities. BIaaS providers use advanced encryption and access control mechanisms to secure the data stored on the ledger.

In addition to providing blockchain infrastructure, BIaaS companies offer services, such as smart contract development, API integration, and analytics, to utilize the network’s functionality. Smart contracts are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement between the parties being directly written into lines of code. They can automate contract execution, reduce costs, and eliminate intermediaries.

API integration allows developers to connect their applications with tools and products like payment gateways, social media platforms, or messaging services. BIaaS companies offer APIs that enable developers to integrate their applications with the nodes network.

Analytics is another critical service for developers to use in their apps. Analytics tools enable users to monitor and analyze network performance, detect anomalies, and optimize network operations. BIaaS companies offer visualization tools that make it easy to understand complex network data and get much more use of it.

Big BIaaS market players you should consider

Dysnix, established in 2016, is a leading BIaaS provider, offering a comprehensive platform that supports up to 85 blockchains and custom network as well. With services and products made by Dysnix, the development team can leverage any complex node solutions with the wide range of functionality for their needs without too deep diving into the blockchain itself. Dysnix also offers consulting services to help organizations implement blockchain-based solutions.

Another popular provider in the market is Blockdaemon. Founded in 2018, Blockdaemon offers a comprehensive product that supports multiple blockchain protocols, including Ethereum, Corda, and Quorum. Blockdaemon provides tools for network management, node deployment, and smart contract development. The platform also offers a user-friendly interface, enabling users to set up and manage their blockchain networks quickly and easily.

Komodo is another popular BIaaS team offering a unique blockchain developer platform. They enable users to create their blockchain projects, including custom consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and decentralized applications. Komodo also includes a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an atomic swap feature, enabling users to exchange cryptocurrencies without the need for intermediaries.

The future of blockchain infrastructure services

In conclusion, BIaaS is an emerging technology that can revolutionize how organizations use blockchain. Dysnix and other companies are at the peak of the mountain of the BIaaS market, offering user-friendly, scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions with additional services such as smart contract development, API integration, and analytics. You can also find tens of others to choose from. As blockchain technology evolves, BIaaS will play a significant role in enabling organizations to leverage its benefits.