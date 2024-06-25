As a business owner, you will better understand how challenging it can be to run a business successfully. Not only can it take a toll on your physical and mental health, but it can also hamper your financial capacity. Fortunately, you can take it easy on the latter aspect by securing a business loan and investing it to meet your company’s working capital, equipment, and expansion requirements.

However, business loans are unsecured and, thus, carry relatively higher interest. So, how can you ensure you are capable of managing the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) to repay your business loan without straining the regular cash flow? Your optimal recourse is to use the business loan calculator to get a realistic picture of the EMI you might have to pay for your business loan.

Let’s learn more about the business loan EMI calculator, how it works, its features, benefits, and how you can use it.

Business Loan EMI Calculator: What is it?

Availing a high-interest business loan entails a greater risk, especially when applying without a well-planned repayment strategy. Your first step in building a business loan repayment strategy should be calculating the expected EMI.

Fortunately, you can access reliable business loan EMI calculators online for free. These tools make it easier and simpler to estimate the approximate equated monthly instalments you might have to pay the loan provider to repay your business loan and interest in full. Moreover, they factor in the total amount of the business loan, interest rate, and loan repayment tenure to provide you with an estimated amount to be paid every month.

How Does a Business Loan EMI Calculator Work?

A business loan calculator uses a loan EMI calculating formula and takes into account the following listed factors —

Total business loan amount or principal (P) : It’s the total sum of money a business owner borrows from the loan provider.

Interest rate (R) : It’s the extra amount you need to pay to avail yourself of the loan, and it can be determined based on multiple factors like your business revenue, credit score, etc.

Loan repayment tenure (N) : Measured in months or years, the repayment tenure is the duration in which you must pay off the entire business loan amount, including interest.

Here is the formula that a business loan EMI calculator uses:

EMI = P X R X [(1+R)n] / [(1+R)n-1]

Knowing the Features and Benefits of a Business Loan EMI Calculator

Below are some incredible features and benefits you can avail of by using the business loan EMI calculator —

Simple to use : The most attractive feature of any business loan EMI calculator is its ease of use. All you need to do is enter your business loan details, such as total amount, interest rate, and repayment duration, to get an estimate of the EMI. The tool is extremely simple to use, and anybody can use it without needing to know the EMI calculation formula.

Help save time : Manual calculation for business loan EMI can take longer, and as a business owner, you can’t afford to lose your valuable time. Business loan EMI calculators are designed to provide results in a matter of a few seconds.

Accurate calculations : Manual calculations not only consume more time but also are prone to human errors and, thus, can provide unreliable results. You can avoid such mistakes using the business loan EMI calculator, which facilitates precise calculations.

Evaluating various alternatives : Figuring out the EMI you might have to pay for different business loan policies can help you compare them and choose the one that fits your budget.

Loan customisation : By knowing the EMI amount beforehand, you can easily customise the business loan terms, from total amount to interest rate and tenure, as per your business needs.

Budget-friendly repayments : Calculating the EMI using the business loan EMI calculator can help you factor in the same amount in your company’s budget. Hence, it makes paying back the loan more manageable without compromising your other essential business expenses.

Step-Wise Procedure to Use a Business Loan EMI Calculator

You must know how to use this online tool correctly. Just follow these simple instructions listed below, and you can use the business loan EMI calculator smoothly —

Step 1: Input the total loan amount you want to secure for your business.

Step 2: Enter the interest rate your lender mentioned to you.

Step 3: Enter the loan payback period you think is ideal to repay the total business loan amount and interest. This period can be in months or years.

Step 4: Hit the ‘Calculate’ tab, and you will see the approximate EMI amount on your screen.

The Final Word

Availing loans for business can become relatively less burdensome by figuring out the EMI you are expected to pay beforehand using the business loan EMI calculator. You can determine whether the approximate EMI aligns comfortably with your firm’s financial capacity and whether you should proceed with the specific business loan application. Moreover, this online tool makes it possible for you to create a budget-friendly loan payback schedule and manage your finances effectively.