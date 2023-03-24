What Is the Advantage of Corner Bathtubs?

The goal of a bathroom renovation is to achieve a pleasant atmosphere so that the updated room looks beautiful and functional. If you have limited space, a corner bath can help solve this problem, especially when you have to choose between a bathtub and a shower tray. Installing a corner bathroom can be a versatile solution to this issue, as well as offer additional benefits, which we will tell you more about in our article.
Benefits of Installing a Corner Bathtub
While the typical rectangular bathtub is slightly longer horizontally, a corner bathtub offers more comfort and allows for a relaxing and elegant aesthetic in a fairly small space. On the manufacturer’s website, for example, https://www.aquaticausa.com/category/corner-bathtubs, you will find many options for corner bathtubs that allow you to fit them into various bathroom designs. By placing this type of bath, you can:
- Effectively manage the space, especially if the room has an unusual shape and is narrow or multi-walled.
- Free up additional space for moving, drying clothes, and standing at sinks.
- Get additional convenience in the form of the possibility of comfortable sitting or placing several people in the bathroom.
- Free up useful wall space for other bathroom elements.
- Install a shower over the bath and provide additional functionality, for example, if you do not have time to take a bath.
How Conveniently Equip a Room with a Corner Bath?
To get the most out of installing a corner bath, take these design tips into account:
- Complement the bathroom space with a corner sink: it will visually echo the corner bath and give more freedom of movement.
- Pair a corner bath with large-format wall tiles for an illusion of space and easier maintenance.
- Complete the bathroom with a large mirror that will add light and volume to the room.
When choosing a place for a corner bath, keep in mind that this will be the most prominent corner of the room, so use accessories to balance the space.