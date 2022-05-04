WHAT MAKES PACMAN FROG (PAC) A BETTER INVESTMENT THAN TERRA (LUNA) OR AVALANCHE (AVAX)

Introduction

It is undeniable that decentralised Finance (DeFi) is slowly dominating the world as the crypto community grows. Overall, Cryptographic Metaverse provides a platform for individuals to gain more freedom and enhance their online experience by potentially earning millions of dollars. Various decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocols have been implemented in the current generation of cryptocurrencies. Many cryptocurrency experts predict that it will play an important role in the future of digital currencies. Many DeFi sector cryptocurrencies such as Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX) have already established themselves as profitable players in this area. This article will discuss how a comparatively newer cryptocurrency, Pacman Frog (PAC), is a better investment than these well-established cryptocurrencies.

Pacman Frog (PAC)

Pacman Frog (PAC) is a GameFi sector cryptocurrency that will revolutionise the gaming industry by incorporating blockchain technology into the gaming industry. Because it runs over the Solana (SOL) network, it competes with many Ethereum (ETH) -based applications. It also aims to launch several GameFi projects so that they can act as accelerators for NFTs and other game startups. It is expected to transform the Metaverse due to its unique nature. Its mission is to create a decentralised community by providing a wide range of services in an ever-changing ecosystem.

One of its features includes a multi-chain launchpad. Initial Game Offerings (IGOs), Initial Metadata (IMOs), and Initial NFT Offerings are all hosted on the Platform (INO). After all, it is the only market where gamers can discover, buy, and sell GameFi NFTs while at the same time addressing the crypto market gap to promote entry-level markets. It is an affordable cryptocurrency which is still in its early stage, and it is the best time to become an early investor.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to create and trade financial products on the Avalanche network. With a market capitalization of $21.2 billion, it is the sixth-largest DeFi platform by market capitalization. It was founded in 2018 by distributed system expert Emin Gun Sirer and former Google engineer Kevin Sekniqi. It is based on the Avalanche consensus protocol. This protocol utilises a unique consensus mechanism that allows for instant final transactions. In addition to the native token AVAX, it also supports other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Avalanche’s (AVAX) DeFi applications include lending, asset management, and derived transactions.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain system that combines the stability and widespread use of fiat currencies with the speed and ease of cryptocurrencies. In recent months, it has skyrocketed in popularity. It is an open-source blockchain platform for Algorithm Stablecoin. It has grown explosively over the last six months. Its financial system is based on assets fixed in stable and fiat currencies. It ensures security and stability while depriving the oppressive financial monsters of their authority.

Terra (LUNA) hit a record high on December 27, 2021, in response to the fall in cryptocurrency market prices at the end of last year. The market value of Terra (LUNA) has skyrocketed from $24 to over $100 in the last six months, making it one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Conclusion

While both Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA) are considered the top tier cryptocurrencies of the DeFi sector, Pacman Frog (PAC) is ready to disrupt their sector. It possesses all the major features present in both these giant cryptocurrencies. However, it’s too soon to predict whether it is a better investment than the other two stable cryptocurrencies. It grows remarkably well in its presale stage, and if it follows the same trend, it will eventually reach new heights in the world of cryptocurrency.

