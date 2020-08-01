What to Consider Before Moving Into a new House for Rent

Don’t just settle for any home. Settle for the best one. Make sure that it’s affordable and convenient. Plus, the house should be located in a calm and secure neighborhood. On that note, here are top things to consider when shopping around for a new home.

Do Some Research

Determine your needs. Don’t just move into a house you barely know. Go online and research the property. Inspect the dwelling and all the surroundings before you can decide to move in. Don’t be in a hurry to sign the agreement.

Inspect the Property

Before you settle on a particular, houses for rent inspect all the household items. Right from the fridge to the freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, microwave, and cooker, everything should be functioning well.

If these fixtures are included in the inventory list, be sure to inspect them and ask the landlord to confirm in writing that they’re all in good condition. You should also seek clarification as to whether the landlord agrees to carry out repairs or replacements whenever necessary. Remember, all agreements should be made in writing.

Review the Release Clause

There are two types of release clauses. A break clause typically means that a fixed-term tenancy agreement can be terminated at six months. But it’s always important to check out specific guidelines of the clause to ascertain the conditions.

A release clause, on the other hand, involves the tenant paying some money to release themselves from the agreement. It also implies that the tenant has to find somebody to replace them.

Make Your Remodeling Requests

If there are things you want the landlord to fix before you move in, then it’s a good idea to let them know before signing anything. If the house looks quite untidy, you can ask them to clean and repaint the walls.

If you want something remodeled, ask for it. Don’t make any payments before your requests are met.

Check If There Are Any Advance Payments Needed

Most landlords will ask for one or two month’s rent in advance. The amount of deposit amount can be equivalent to one month’s rent or it can be more than that. Some landlords also ask for six week’s rent, while others don’t ask for a deposit at all.

Challenge Any Terms &Conditions

If you aren’t happy with the terms and conditions, go ahead and challenge them. But you should do this before signing the tenancy agreement. The same can also apply to the repair obligations. Although most repair obligations are legal requirements, the landlord may agree to additional repairs.

If the landlord refuses to change the disputed terms or conditions, you shouldn’t sign the tenancy agreement.

The Bottom-Line

Before renting a house, make sure that you’re comfortable with it. Take time to inspect it and make sure it has all the features you’re looking for. You really don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something you barely love. Above are simple tips to help you rent a home that’s perfectly suited to your explicit needs.