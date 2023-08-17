What To Expect From The Upcoming Dota 2 The International 2023?

Dota 2, a MOBA game developed by Valve, is one of the most prominent esports titles in the world. The game is well-known for its annual tournament, The International. Prize pools in these tournaments reach over $10 million, making it one of the most significant annual esports events. The International 2023 is just over the horizon, and here’s what you can expect from this massive tournament featuring top tier Dota 2 live action.

The Top Contenders

We’ve had multiple tournaments and Dota 2 scores throughout the year, and some names clearly stand on top of the rest. The top contenders to reach the playoffs of The International includes:

Gaimin Gladiators

Team Liquid

Team Spirit

BetBoom Team

Tundra Esports

The Gaimin Gladiators are a no-brainer choice. The team has dominated Dota 2 matches the entire DPC year, except for their hiccup at the Riyadh Masters 2023. They could be the most dominant team in Dota 2 history if they bring home the Aegis this year.

Team Liquid have always stayed under the shadows of the Gladiators, but they’re easily the second-best team this year. Though the team has not won any titles, they are severe competitors. Will their first trophy be the most important one of them all?

Team Spirit had a mediocre year until they arrived in Riyadh. To everyone’s surprise, Team Spirit won the Riyadh Masters 2023, the biggest tournament this year in prize pool. Will they show up to become two-time TI champs?

The BetBoom Team is a team consisting of superstars and superstars only. On paper, this roster is unmatched regarding individual skills, but a problem arises when they try to work together as a team. Can they fix their issues in time for The International?

Tundra Esports lifted the Aegis last year and are looking to do it again. However, they don’t seem as dominant as they were at Ti11 in front of a Dota 2 live crowd. Will they show up and dominate this year’s International like they did last year? Or was their TI win a “fluke”?

These five teams have shown consistent top placing in big events and are likely to lead the way to make a deep run in the tournament, where Dota 2 upcoming matches await. It won’t be surprising for fans if one of these names wins the entire event.

Underdogs And Dark Horses

Though these teams have not had the most remarkable year, they have displayed real potential and could wreak havoc in the tournament if things go their way:

Talon Esports

9 Pandas

PSG.LGD

Evil Geniuses

These names have made deep runs in tournaments throughout 2023 but have never crossed the finish line. However, with some time and proper preparation, they have the ability to make an amazing run in The International.

Questions, Storylines And What To Expect

Here are some things you can expect and questions you can ask yourself leading up to The International 2023.

Can Tundra Esports Repeat?

Tundra Esports were crowned as the champions of Ti11. They will have the opportunity to become the second team to repeat TI victories. Tundra have shown much strength in Dota 2 matches, but health issues for Martin “Saksa” Sazdov have affected their results.

Will a fully-healed Saksa return to the roster to defend his title? Or will OG be the only team to win back-to-back TIs?

Gaimin Gladiators Look To Continue Domination

The Gaimin Gladiators have won five out of six significant events in the DPC year, winning all three Majors and two DreamLeague seasons. However, they ran out of fuel in the Riyadh Masters and were eliminated in 4th place.

In a post-game interview, Erik “tOfu” Engel mentioned that the Gladiators were exhausted after playing three tournaments back-to-back, which affected their performance. They will have months to rest and prepare for The International, so this excuse will not be valid.

Will they continue their dominance and solidify themselves as the best Dota 2 team of the year, or will they crumble under pressure?

Team Liquid’s m1CKe Looks To Redeem Himself

Team Liquid is the second-most consistent team of the year, tailing behind the Gaimin Gladiators. The boys in blue have made it to the Grand Finals of five of six tournaments this DPC year but have always come short at second place.

Though they have yet to lift a trophy, such consistency cannot be underestimated. However, carry player Michael “miCKe” Vu was seen underperforming at the Riyadh Masters 2023 Grand Final against Team Spirit.

Team Liquid made a deep run in last year’s TI, where miCKe was playing in his peak performance from the Mid Lane. Will miCKe redeem himself on the biggest Dota 2 stage like he did last year, or will he underperform?

China Dota At Its Weakest Point?

In Dota 2’s history, China is undoubtedly the most competitive country in the professional scene. Their country alone has won four out of eleven iterations of The International and has remained competitive until today.

Though China didn’t perform too well last year, we could see China at its lowest point this year. Only one Chinese team has been invited, PSG.LGD, meaning only one more Chinese team will join PSG.LGD on The International’s stage. We will only see two Chinese teams this year, the lowest number of Chinese teams ever.

Team Spirit Showing Up For Big Money

It is an ongoing joke in the Dota 2 community that Team Spirit only decides to show up when there’s big money on the line. Team Spirit has won Ti10, the iteration with the highest prize pool of $40,000,000, and with their win in the $15,000,000 tournament in Riyadh, they have also won the biggest non-Valve tournament in terms of the prize pool.

Will this year’s International come with a massive prize pool worth Team Spirit’s time?

Conclusion

In conclusion, the prize pool for this year’s iteration of The International has not been announced yet. With the approach of having no Battle Pass this year, we can’t expect the prize pool to exceed the record. However, the level of competition and Dota 2 scores is one of the highest this year, so we can be assured that there will be excellent Dota 2 matches to be watched.

