Apple’s annual event, the WWDC 2024 is right around its edge where for this year we have some amazing speculations sharing that Apple will be brining some amazing new feature update through its product lineup, be it from iPhones to iPads or even Macbooks to Macs, As a Apple users you will be getting to enjoy all new features and start for this is going to be upcoming WWDC 2024 event.

As we have been looking forward for the WWDC 2024 event, here we have got you covered with some new fresh updates on what we can expect with upcoming new WWDC 2024 event for this year.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2024 Event?

As Apple fans have been looking forward for the new WWDC 2024 event, we have some new amazing much speculated features which will be making its way to launch for this year. Let’s take a look into the speculated list of changes we will get to see for Apple users.

Brining AI revolution!

With the launch of OpenAI, ChatGPT! The whole new revolution of ARITFICIAL INTELLIGENCE came into life! And fast forward to 2024, rigtt now we have giants like Apple who have shifting their focus towards AI.

As far as Ai concerned with Apple’s ecosystem, we so far beleive that the AI features will be added alongside through the operating system including the iPadOS, iOS and MacOS too.

Talking about what we will see with AI? As of now, there are no confirmed reports but as Apple has sparked deal with the AI giant, OpenAI for integration of the ChatGPT to their ecosystem their are chances to see dedicated CHATBOT, where an AI assistant will be utilized to answer to all of your queries.

What about Siri? Well, Apple’s main USP being Siri, they are definately not going to ditch Siri, possibly we may see a new upgraded Siri, maybe call it Siri 2.0?

Apart from this, Apple is aso set to shift their focus on AI processing especially on Data centers!

New upgrades on Apple iOS 18 and Apple iPadOS 18

The WWDC 2024 will be all about new operating systen launches! Talking especially about the all new smarpthone and tablet operating system, we hav leaks suggesting that Apple may finally bring the support for “RCS” messing system

RCS which is als known for an another name as “Rich Communication Service” acts as an advanced messaging protocol which is an advanced messaing system which will be brining the revolution to replace the entire old SMS system!

With all new Rich Communication Services, Apple users will be getting access to share high resolution media images as well as the videos and audio clips which the decade old SMS system has always been lacking!

Apart from getting the support for RCs, famous tipster, Mark Gurman also added a note mentioning that Apple may bring the support for ” emoji sharing” as well.

New Upgrades for MacOS 15

Apart from the smartphone and tablet operating systems, we also have computer based operating sysmte, also known as “MacOS” which is expected to get amazing upgrade for this year!

As far as upgrades concerned! We have reports suggesting that Apple might Apple music application upgrade to its ecosystem. Talking more about the changes, we have leaks suggesting that Apple might consider changing the overall interface of the operating system as well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we can consider and mention that Apple WWDC 2024 is going to be an amazing event where we will get to see some amazing upgrades and feature changes. What are your thoughts on the Apple WWDC 2024 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.