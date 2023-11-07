What Will Be The Value of Your $100 Investment in Morpheus.Network In 2025?

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a trailblazer platform for supply chain management solutions that are fast, secure, scalable, and sustainable. The platform recently joined hands with Microsoft as a part of the Startup Founders Hub.

The platform has been at the forefront of tech innovation and has had one of the most successful Masternode programs in Web3 history. MNW, Morpheus’s native token, reached its ATH at $2.39 in March this year and lately pulled itself into another uptrend.

MNW rose by 34% in the past 10 days and sits at $1.32 now. Its October gains alone are a whopping 24.4% – a 3.4x increase!

A deep dive into the fundamentals and technicals shows the token is touted for even bigger gains. How much would $100 worth of investment in MNW tokens yield if it were to fulfill its projected gains? Let’s get talking.

How Does MNW Perform On the Charts?

After touching its ATH in March this year, MNW started its downtrend until reaching its previous bottom at $0.9. Its fortunes started turning after it broke through the descending trendline in August and moved in a tight range of 0.9-1.15.

MNW successfully turned the market resistance level into support on 23rd October and has been in an uptrend ever since. The coin reached its monthly high of $1.48, failed to test resistance, and is moving above the .618 fib level, also acting as its support.

If MNW successfully breaks above the .236 fib resistance at 1.35, market confidence will improve. Its RSI marks MNW in neutral territory, and moving averages show a strong buy signal.

MNW looks ready for a wild rally and might see up to a 5x increase in the coming months, given the building market momentum, the success of its masternode program, and real-world adoption via its various collabs.

MNW’s Fundamentals and Tokenomics

Morpheus.Network is an award-winning SaaS-based middleware platform that brings together emerging tech like blockchain, IoT, RFID, AI, and ML together to transform legacy supply chain systems.

It automates supply chain systems to improve transparency, traceability, efficiency, and productivity. It also helps to reduce associated risks and costs. Since the platform is based on blockchain, it allows for real-time tracking and provenance of each item forming part of the supply chain.

Morpheus.Network has partnerships with high-profile names like Sobeys, CocaCola, FCL, Google, Gulftainer, DHL, etc. Even the governments of Brazil, Argentina, and Uganda have mandated its use in Agribusiness.

Users can contribute to the network by running masternodes and earning 18% APY returns. You need 1,800 MNW tokens to run one masternode. At one time, one participant can run up to 200 nodes.

Tokenomics: MNW’s circulating supply is capped at 47.8 million tokens. Its fully diluted market cap stands at $53.1 million. MNW tokens are of smaller denominations, and investors from all walks of life can participate in the validation and upkeep of the network.

Our Take

Utility-driven tokens will chart the next bull run in crypto, and Morpheus is leading the pack. If you invested $100 today in MNW, your investments may see a 5x to 6x increase. So your $100 would become $500 or $600 by 2025.

The crypto sector has very few tokens actually solving substantial use cases, and MNW is one of them. COVID-19 brought forth huge challenges for the supply chain and distribution sector, Morpheus.Network is bringing robust use cases and utilities to solve the same.