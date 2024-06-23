Apple aficionados, get ready! According to recent reports, the upcoming iPhone 16 will have significant design improvements. These upgrades include the return of a distinct camera shutter button, a revamped camera module, and the inclusion of an action button. Let’s delve into the details and see what the next generation of iPhones has in store for us.

Complete design details for all new Apple iPhone 16?

Here are the complete list of design changes you will be getting to see with all new Apple iPhone 16 series.

The Return of the Dedicated Camera Shutter Button

One of the most anticipated iPhone 16 improvements is the possible reinstatement of a dedicated camera shutter button. This feature, which has been removed in current iPhone models, is likely to return, giving customers a more natural camera experience.

The anticipated shutter button, which is most likely driven by Apple’s haptic engine, will have a dual function. A mild push on the button allows users to focus on a certain subject, while a second, stronger tap captures the image.

This method seeks to improve the photographic experience by making it more tactile and user-friendly. This new functionality contradicts earlier claims that Apple was planning to remove all physical buttons from its iPhones.

Vertical Camera Array and 3D Recording

Another notable design upgrade for the iPhone 16 is its camera configuration. According to the rumors, Apple is moving away from the diagonal dual-camera layout found on the iPhone 15 and its predecessors. Instead, the iPhone 16 will have a vertically stacked camera system.

This new setup is reported to offer 3D video recording, which will most likely be limited to the ‘Pro’ models.

Furthermore, the flash unit is believed to be relocated outside the camera cluster, similar to the design of the iPhone X. This tweak not only offers the phone a sleeker appearance, but it also improves its ability to capture professional-quality photos and videos.

Action Button to Replace Mute Switch

In Apple effort to increase customisation, the iPhone 16 is expected to replace the standard mute switch with an action button. The action button, which was first featured on iPhone 15 Pro models, provides consumers with extra control over specific functions. This customisable button may be programmed to execute a variety of functions, like activating the camera, launching specific apps, and turning on the flashlight.

This swap from mute to action button demonstrates Apple’s dedication to offering a more personalized and dynamic user experience. It allows users to customize their smartphone to meet their specific needs and interests.

Familiar Screen Size, Updated Internals

While the iPhone 16 is likely to include some new capabilities, its screen sizes will remain the same as its predecessors. The normal iPhone 16 will maintain a 6.1-inch display, but the iPhone 16 Plus will have a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both models will have 60Hz OLED panels, resulting in colorful and sharp graphics.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are believed to be powered by a toned-down version of the A17 Pro CPU. This strong processor will be paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while base storage options are expected to begin at 128GB. These internal changes promise to boost performance and efficiency, making the iPhone 16 a strong challenger in the smartphone market.

Conclusion

The anticipation for the iPhone 16 is building, and these recent leaks have only added to the excitement. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast eager for the new shutter button and camera capabilities or someone looking for a more personalized user experience with the action button, the iPhone 16 promises to deliver on multiple fronts.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the official launch. One thing is for sure: Apple continues to push the envelope, ensuring that each new generation of iPhones offers something unique and innovative.