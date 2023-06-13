What’s the new Twitter CEO’s first email to employees?

New Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, Has now entered the Twitter office. On Monday, the new CEO sent her first ever memo to Twitter employees titled “building Twitter 2.0 together”. The memo reserves her boss Elon Musk’s Objective why stated for the company to become the “global town Square”.

The memo stated, “from space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town Square in its transformation – to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.”

Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, you should have the freedom to speak your mind?” she wrote on Twitter. “We all should.”

The social-media platform has “the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world,” she said.

Long time advertising executive, Yaccarino has already headed global ad sales for NBCUniversal’s $13 billion global ad business. She was also the force behind the company’s push into streaming and has has expertise in selling digital-video ads. Former chief Musk stated that he will continue to lead Twitter’s products and engineering teams where as she will look after everything else.

The new CEO’s main objective will be to rebuild Twitter’s ad business that has collapsed since its acquisition by Musk in October 2022. It won’t be an easy task, but based on her memo today – she seems to be prepared to assume. It won’t be an easy task, but based on her memo today – she seems to be prepared to assume Who are you and all the challenges.

Yaccarino said in the email that it’s her foremost objective to transform Twitter into “the world’s most accurate real-time information source.”

“That’s not an empty promise,” she added, later sharing the email — after pulling some information — in a public thread on Twitter. “That’s OUR reality.”

Below is Yaccarino’s full mail to Twitter employees:

Building Twitter 2.0 Together Hello Twitter! People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you. From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us. Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, You’re brilliant—everybody should get the chance to hear this. Or, I’m learning so much from you—can we do this again? Or maybe it’s as simple as, You should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should. Enter Twitter 2.0. Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality. When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you’re built for this. The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility. We need to think big. We need to transform. We need to do it all together. And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet. That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU. So, let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together. Linda

