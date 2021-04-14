WhatsApp carries out Ramadan sticker pack: Here’s how you can download it

WhatsApp today carried out another sticker pack on its support. The new pack called ‘Ramadan Together’ is pointed toward supporting customers with wishing each other in the event of Ramadan Kareem.

WhatsApp stickers have acquired wide popularity particularly since everybody’s adhered at home due to Covid lockdown. Stickers are excellent and make conversations enjoyable and fascinating. WhatsApp is perhaps the most generally utilized informing stage in the country with a great many dynamic customers. It’s an extraordinary stage to interface with loved ones during a celebration.

While India is under lockdown it celebrates generous Ramadan celebration which is the 10th month of the Islamic schedule. Ramadan this year will be seen from April 23 to May 23, 2020.

Given individuals are stuck at home and can’t be with their loved ones they are focusing a ton on internet visiting applications for the most part WhatsApp. Here’s how you can send Ramadan extraordinary WhatsApp stickers to your contact and fulfill them.

Before that, we simply notice that don’t advance one sticker or written message to every one of your contacts as that would cause an issue for you. Recently WhatsApp set a limit for as often as possible sent messages to prevent the spread of false news on the stage identified with Covid and different things.

The news comes as a culture of WhatsApp’s web-based media handles wherein the organization likewise shared a brief look at its recently carried out sticker pack. “May this month fill your heart with peace, harmony, and joy. We created this sticker pack for all those who observe to help celebrate building good habits, being kind and being charitable with the community. Best wishes to you all! Available now on WhatsApp,” the Facebook-owned messaging app wrote in a Tweet announcing the news.

The Ramadan Together sticker pack is active in English and Hindi and it counts just 635KBs.

Steps to download this newly introduced sticker pack:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then open any chat window.

Step 2: click on the chat and then tap on the sticker option.

Step 3: Now, click on the sticker choice again.

Step 4: Next, click on the plus icon.

Step 5: Tap on the download button close to the Ramadan Mubarak sticker and you are good to go.