WhatsApp working on a new feature to enable users create polls in group chat

Meta Inc.’s WhatsApp is currently known to be working on a new update that will ensble users to create polls in chat.

With this update, which is under development, participants in the group will be able to share polls with other members of the group. It will be allow them to add up to 12 options, but this value is uncertain before the release of the feature.

Right now, this feature is under development, so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

According to a report, an entry point for the feature will be available within the usual chat action sheet where you can find all other media sharing options, and it opens the section that was spotted during the development of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.10.11.