If you’re playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, you might find yourself needing Nightshade. This plant is important for certain quests and alchemy recipes. Let’s explore where and how to find Nightshade in the game.

Nightshade is a plant that players can harvest in Oblivion. It’s used in alchemy to create potions with effects like damaging health or fortifying magicka. Additionally, some quests require Nightshade as an ingredient.

Finding Nightshade Plants

Nightshade plants grow in various parts of the game world. One of the most common areas to find them is the West Weald region. Here, you can come across numerous Nightshade plants while exploring the wilderness.

Specific locations with high concentrations of Nightshade plants include:

Near the road west of Skingrad, you’ll find a significant number of Nightshade plants.

In the exterior cell coordinates (-2, -2), there are 18 Nightshade plants.

Other areas with notable quantities include cells (1, -4), (-1, -3), and (15, -14).

These locations are scattered throughout the game world, so exploring these areas can help you gather the Nightshade you need.

Purchasing Nightshade

If you prefer buying ingredients, several shops sell Nightshade:

The Main Ingredient in the Imperial City’s Market District often has Nightshade in stock.

The Gilded Carafe , also in the Market District, is another shop where you might find Nightshade.

All Things Alchemical in Skingrad is known to carry Nightshade as well.

Keep in mind that shop inventories can vary, so if one shop doesn’t have Nightshade, check back later or try another store.

Nightshade in Quests

Nightshade is required for specific quests in Oblivion:

Vampire Cure Quest : To cure vampirism, you’ll need five samples of Nightshade, along with other ingredients like garlic and bloodgrass.

Mephala’s Daedric Quest : To start this quest, you must offer a sample of Nightshade at Mephala’s shrine between midnight and dawn.

Having Nightshade on hand can help you progress in these quests without unnecessary delays.

Additional Tips