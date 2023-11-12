Who is Pradeep Rathod, the new entrant to India’s billionaire league

The well-known kitchenware manufacturer Cello World just went public, catapulting the business into the public eye and making its chairman, Pradeep Rathod, a billionaire. Rathod’s rise from a Thermoware producer to a billionaire, with a $44% share valued at $1 billion, is a noteworthy success story in the Indian economic scene.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Cello World’s Journey: From Thermoware to Billion-Dollar Listing

Cello’s Humble Beginnings: Established in 1974 by Ghisulal Rathod, Cello started as a Thermoware manufacturer catering to Indian kitchens in Mumbai. Over the years, the company has expanded its product range and diversified its business, becoming a household name.

Diverse Product Portfolio: Cello World spans three main categories: consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture. The company’s commitment to innovation and quality has allowed it to capture a significant market share in each segment, contributing to its overall success.

Strategic Diversification: In a strategic move in 2017, Cello diversified its business by entering the glassware and opal ware market, expanding its product offerings under the ‘Cello’ brand. This diversification has not only broadened Cello’s market reach but has also positioned it as a versatile player in the houseware industry.

Manufacturing Facilities and Expansion Plans:

Cello World boasts 13 manufacturing facilities located in Daman, Haridwar, Baddi, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company’s commitment to growth is evident in its plans for a new glassware facility in Rajasthan, showcasing a dedication to expanding its production capabilities to meet increasing demand.

Financial Success and Market Valuation:

The public listing of Cello World proved to be a resounding success, achieving a market valuation of ₹16,806.58 crore. Robust trading activity, with 13.31 lakh shares at BSE and over 1.79 crore shares at NSE, reflects the market’s confidence in Cello’s potential. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) witnessed exceptional demand, subscribing 38.90 times on the final day, featuring a price band of ₹617-648 per share.

Financial Performance:

Cello World’s financial performance has been impressive, with a 30% increase in net profit, reaching ₹285 crore in FY23 compared to ₹219.52 crore in the previous fiscal year. This growth underscores the company’s ability to not only navigate market challenges but also thrive in a competitive business environment.

Pradeep Rathod: The Visionary Leader

Seasoned Professional: Pradeep Rathod, the chairman of Cello World, is a seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience in manufacturing and trading plastic and thermoware articles, as well as raw materials. His extensive knowledge and expertise have played a pivotal role in shaping Cello’s success story.

Leadership Role: Rathod has been a director at Cello World since its inception, demonstrating his long-standing commitment to the company’s growth. His leadership has been instrumental in steering Cello towards innovation, diversification, and sustained financial success.

Family Involvement: The Rathod family, with Pradeep Rathod at the helm, has a significant stake in Cello World. His son, Gaurav Rathod, and younger brother, Pankaj Rathod, serve as joint managing directors in the business. This family-led leadership has contributed to a cohesive and strategic approach to decision-making, ensuring the company’s continued success.

Philanthropic Activities: Beyond business, Pradeep Rathod is actively involved in philanthropic endeavors. As a trustee for the Badamia Charitable Trust, he is dedicated to social and philanthropic activities. Additionally, Rathod holds the position of president at the JITO Administrative Training Foundation, reflecting his commitment to community welfare and development.

Possible Impact of the Move:

There will probably be multiple benefits for Cello World as a result of the public listing and Pradeep Rathod’s recent status as a billionaire. Among the possible advantages are more investor trust, enhanced market visibility, and easier access to funding for growth and innovation. Cello World may be able to investigate new strategic alliances and collaborations as a result of this action, strengthening its position in the market.

Conclusion:

The transformation of Cello World from a maker of thermoware into a billion-dollar business demonstrates the tenacity, inventiveness, and strategic vision that have characterized its success. With a focus on quality, product diversity, and the leadership of Pradeep Rathod, Cello has established itself as a leader in the housewares sector. An important turning point in the company’s history, the public listing opens the door for future expansion and success.