Who is the Best Bitcoin and Crypto Casino in 2022?

Why Cloudbet came out on top from the competition!

Whether you are new to crypto casinos or a seasoned user, you may be wondering who is the best Bitcoin/Crypto casino? When asked this question we always have one answer, CloudBet!

What makes Cloudbet stand out from the competition you ask? Well, quite simply, it is just the best overall crypto gambling experience out there. We aren’t just randomly throwing a name out there and expecting you to believe us. We thoroughly tested a host of crypto casinos for ourselves to compare what each platform did well and not so well.

Running in-depth user experience tests, we awarded Cloudbet the best crypto casino in 2022 as they excelled in all the categories we judged. How Cloudbet performed in:

Reputation & Security

Established in 2013, Cloudbet has a well-regarded reputation in the world of crypto gambling. They have a Curacao eGaming licence and are trusted by over 100 million players. Users also have the peace of mind that any information provided is safe as the platform is secured by using 128-bit SSL encryption.

Account Opening & Transaction Speeds

The process was quick and easy. Simple to follow guidelines and fast verification account opening meant we were ready to deposit our crypto for gaming within minutes. Depositing crypto onto Cloudbet was also a breeze and we received it in our account almost instantaneously. Withdrawing our winnings was also simple and we ran into no issues when doing any sort of transaction. The 24/7 customer support is also great to have just in case we had any questions or problems.

Bonuses

With more and more crypto casinos, most are offering bonuses to attract new users. However, out of all the casinos we tested, we found Cloudbet’s bonuses to be the most alluring! A first deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC along with 200 free spins on the Big Win Cat slot game means you can be playing without investing any money.

It’s not just first-time users that get rewarded though. On Turnover Tuesday, each user receives a generous 100 free spin bonuses, while on Thursday, players get a reload bonus. The loyalty programme also rewards those for playing more!

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Cloudbet came out on top in the number of cryptocurrencies they accepted. Their long list of cryptocurrencies included BTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, LTC, USDC, DAI, LINK, PAXG, PAX, DOGE, and DASH giving players more flexibility than other platforms.

Range of Games

The range of games available is truly spectacular! Apart from your typical selection of casino games, Cloudbet offers video poker, live table games and a range of jackpot games. Both recreational and veteran gamblers will be able to find enjoyment on Cloudbet!

They also offer a range of sports and esports betting features which is not common on the other sites we tested. We found that Cloudbet was the only platform that could fill the needs of different players effectively.

User Experience

The layout of the site was simple and easy to navigate. We could easily flick between games, make transactions and find help with a few swipes of the finger. With other sites, we experienced moments of lag and sometimes felt lost. Cloudbet’s interface was well laid out and the site speed was blazing fast, making the experience more enjoyable. Cloudbet is also available on iOS and Android, allowing us to enjoy their games anywhere we go.

Out of all the crypto casinos tested, Cloudbet was the only one to tick the box for each category. The exceptional user experience elevated the enjoyment of Cloudbet, making it our winner of the best Bitcoin/Crypto Casino of 2022!

Why you should switch from a fiat currency-based casino to a crypto casino

Are you still having second thoughts about switching to crypto for gambling? The advantages of using cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies are clear, and many gamblers are making the switch. Benefits of using crypto include:

Faster Transactions : Whether making deposits, transfers or withdrawals, the regulations associated with traditional fiat currencies usually mean long drawn-out processes that can take hours or even days to approve. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are almost instantaneous, allowing you to start gaming faster and cash out your winnings as soon as you want.

Lower Handling Fees : Being decentralised, crypto uses fewer resources, resulting in no storage fees while transaction, processing and conversion charges are generally much lower than fiat currencies.

Anonymous & Better Security : Every crypto transaction is recorded and encrypted thanks to blockchain technology, making it safer than fiat. As there is no government regulation, there are no KYC processes, meaning you won’t need to give away your personal identity details and transactions are also untraceable.

All these advantages are pressing matters for the online gambling community, which is why the popularity of crypto casinos are growing. But don’t just take our word for it. Try Cloudbet for yourself to experience why betting with crypto is a growing trend!