Why do SMBs need MDM solutions?

Work efficiency is important in accomplishing company goals since it directly influences your business performance every time. There are numerous strategies that can be used to improve work efficiency. Using these approaches, businesses are able to enhance production. Mobile devices are influencing the future of business in a variety of ways, from fostering employee cooperation and communication to increasing access to data and analytics. It’s crucial for businesses to adapt to changing trends in the industry and embrace mobile technology.

Mobile device management is critical for companies in industries such as transportation, education, healthcare, and retail. The reason for this is that enterprises, through mobile device management, enable them to remotely solve device problems. This provides consistency and efficiency at work.

Why do SMBs need MDM?

To help secure devices that connect to the company’s network and data, SMBs must consider MDM solutions — to exact more careful controls over devices accessing company data.

MDM tools provide several utilities for administrators that are critical to the health and security of the organization at large. Five of the benefits MDM can provide are as follows:

1.Enhanced Security

MDM solutions can ensure the security of company data by enforcing policies such as password requirements, encryption, and remote data wiping in case a device is lost or stolen. It helps protect sensitive business information from unauthorized access.

2. Simplify Device Management

MDM solutions allow businesses to remote manage and control the devices used by their employees. It enables IT administrators to remotely configure devices, install necessary software and updates, and troubleshoot any issues, saving time and resources.

3. Accurate Compliance

Many industries have specific compliance regulations that businesses must adhere to. MDM solutions help SMBs meet these requirements by implementing security measures and monitoring devices to ensure compliance with regulations such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) or GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

4. Enhance Productivity

MDM can enhance productivity by providing employees with secure access to company resources and applications on their mobile devices. AirDroid Business allows you to manage multiple devices simultaneously, enabling you to deploy and manage more than 10 devices at the same time. This saves time and effort compared to individually managing each device. AirDroid Business offers policy and kiosk management capabilities, allowing you to enforce device usage policies and restrict access to specific apps or features. This helps maintain focus and prevents misuse of company resources, further enhancing productivity.

5. Cost savings

By centrally managing devices, MDM can reduce IT support costs and minimize the risk of data breaches. It streamlines device provisioning, updates, and remote troubleshooting, reducing the need for on-site support and minimizing downtime. With unattended function, it is easy to save labor costs for SMB enterprises.

How do AirDroid MDM Solutions help with SMBs?

Tools such as AirDroid Business can provide reporting and technical assessments for enterprises’ mobile devices. AirDroid Business is an all-in-one Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution for Android-based devices. It enables SMBs to deploy and manage up to ten devices at the same time. It guarantees that users do not abuse the deployed devices, preventing waste of business resources, security risks, and productivity loss.

1. Manage Multiple Devices

AirDroid Business allows admins to manage a range of devices, from 10 to an unlimited number, simultaneously. This is particularly useful for both small-medium and large enterprises with numerous devices in operation. Admins can also access the devices remotely to perform actions. All device activities and actions are controlled from a single centralized dashboard.

2. Remote Control

With AirDroid Business, you can remotely control and monitor devices without physically being present at the device location. This feature saves time and resources, especially for businesses spread across multiple locations. You can easily and efficiently use AirDroid Business’ powerful remote control solutions for Android devices, reducing problem resolution time and protect your important data security.

Black screen mode is a feature of remote control that is used to avoid interference when remotely controlling a device. In black screen mode, the screen of the remote device will be blocked and displayed in maintenance mode, preventing end users or bystanders from seeing what is happening on the device. With this feature, businesses can protect their commercial privacy at all times.

3. App Management

IT managers can deploy apps without relying on public app stores with AirDroid Business AMS feature. They can also keep track of app versions, security upgrades, and security updates, as well as remotely manage and monitor apps on employees’ devices. Businesses can easily centrally manage app usage and keep control of corporate data thanks to the AirDroid Business AMS function, which gives a summary of installed apps and updates.

4. Policy & Kiosk

Depending on the plan, AirDroid Business offers policy and kiosk features. Policy and Kiosk mode allows enterprises to have better control over their devices. It enables administrators to set up devices according to their specific requirements and limitations, ensuring that users can only access approved apps and websites. These features help prevent the misuse of company resources, address security issues, and improve productivity by allowing administrators to set specific policies and restrictions on the devices.

5. Geofencing

AirDroid Business also provides a geofence feature, depending on the plan. This feature allows enterprises to set up geographical boundaries for their devices. It can be particularly useful for businesses that rely on location-based operations, ensuring devices stay within designated areas. AirDroid Business MDM Geofencing comes with complete route history that lets you examine when and where a device has been. Find abnormal activities, idle time, better route selection to improve overall efficiency. Devices leaving the exclusion zone will receive timely alerts to ensure the security of the company’s equipment property and information

6. File Transfer

As you go mobile, your company is sharing more important documents, and you’re worried about compromising confidential information. AirDroid Business offers fast and secure file transfer for Android devices, admins will be able to transfer files on remote devices flexibly and efficiently.

These features collectively enhance device management capabilities, streamline operations, and improve efficiency for businesses with multiple devices. AirDroid Business MDM provides an all-in-one device management and remote access solution at a low cost.

