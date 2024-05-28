As cyber-security becomes a major concern this decade, phone manufacturers are beginning to abandon removable SIM cards. Unlike a virtual SIM card, they get damaged easily and barely offer any data protection in situations where your phone gets lost or stolen. And if your SIM card ends up in the hands of an attacker, there’s no limit to what they could do with your data.

That said, if you’re not sure why eSIM technology is a safer, more convenient option, read on.

What Is an eSIM?

First, you must know that eSIM stands for Embedded Subscriber Identity Module. It is a small chip that doesn’t take the physical form of the traditional SIM cards you are used to. Instead, it is embedded into your mobile device and designed to perform the same function.

With an eSIM, you can make phone calls, send text messages, and store contact information. Basically, do everything you would normally do with a physical SIM Card, but with added reliability and convenience.

The eSIM technology is becoming increasingly popular, so you’ll only find this feature on more recently released smartphones. Setting up an eSIM also differs from phone to phone. However, for most devices, you’d first have to download the eSIM by connecting to a Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection. Its activation process takes place online, fully digitalizing the whole process.

Why Are eSIMs Better Than SIM Cards?

The virtual SIM was first approved for consumer devices in 2016 and has since changed the phone manufacturing industry. While eSIMS and SIM cards serve the same purpose, they do not offer the same benefits. Both phone manufacturers and users consider eSIM to be safer than physical SIM cards, and here are some reasons why.

1. Offers Better Physical Security

The eSIM offers more data protection, as it is embedded into your phone. You don’t have to worry about physical theft or losing your SIM card. It cannot be removed from your phone, so you know for sure that it’s always on your phone.

2. Protects Against SIM-Swapping

SIM-swapping is more common than you think. Fraudsters achieve this by impersonating you and contacting your network provider, convincing them to disable your SIM and activate a new one. This way, they get complete access to your data and other sensitive information.

eSIM technology makes it difficult for fraudsters to do this. Its activation security layers make it almost impossible. However, attackers could still bypass this system if your network operator hasn’t implemented a strong identity verification process.

3. No More SIM Cloning

With eSIM technology, attackers can no longer clone your SIM and put your private data at risk. Even if your phone was stolen, they would still need to know your phone’s password to perform this attack. And since this SIM is fully digital, you are less susceptible to becoming a victim of SIM cloning.

Conclusion

eSIM technology is a breakthrough in the phone manufacturing industry. It offers more security than physical SIM cards. Users can also switch carriers easily without having to wait days or weeks for a new SIM card, which is especially great for travelers.