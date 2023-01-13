Why InstaPro APK is getting popular worldwide & How to download it?

Modified Android apps have been trending for a while. WhatsApp mod apps and Instagram Mod apps are the most popular categories among those apps. One of the apps that are trending is InstaPro APK aka Instagram Pro APK. Everyone is moving to this app to improve their Instagram experience.

So, what is the secret of this app? Why is it getting so popular among Android mod users and how can you use it? We will also discuss the advantages and drawbacks of this app.

The rise of InstaPro APK

Android app developers have been creating their own versions of popular apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. One of them is the InstaPro app. It is a modified app of the Official Instagram APK. It is also known as Instagram Pro APK. It has garnered over 1 million users within a few months. But, what is the secret?

The reason behind the popularity of InstaPro APK is its extra features and customization settings which are not available in the Official Instagram App. Insta Pro offers users the ability to do many things that are not possible inside the original Instagram app of Meta. Features like downloading reels videos with a single tap, zooming in the profile picture, zero ads and much more. The list is long so let’s check in the below section.

Coolest features of InstaPro Mod app

A download button below every media that shows inside the app.

Download Instagram Stories with Single Click.

Download IGTV Videos and Reels in a single Tap.

Ad-free experience.

Translation of comments and captions to 50+ languages.

App lock.

Zoom in the profile pic and download that.

Copy bio and comments easily.

Theme store with many cool themes.

So, you can now see why the InstaPro app is being loved by every Android mod user. Some are using it with their primary and some users are using it as the second Instagram app. Yes, it can run simultaneously with the Official Instagram app. So, where to download it?

Where to download InstaPro APK for free?

It is really important to download any mod app only from trusted websites. When looking for the InstaPro app, we saw a website called MemuDownload. We downloaded it and it worked without any harm. So, here is how to download the InstaPro APK.

Visit the download Insta Pro APK page of MemuDownload.

Click on the download button and complete the download process.

After downloading, you can use it as you use the Official Instagram app.

Before using it, we want to let you know some drawbacks of the InstaPro app as our duty.

Actually, using a modified apk of any app like Instagram is against the terms of service of the app. Using such apps may lead to your account being banned. This doesn’t happen in 99% of the cases. But, you know what I’m saying. And another important thing is that if you download Instagram Pro APK or InstaPro APK from untrusted sources it can cause your mobile to be infected with malware and your privacy may be at risk. We recommend you to use Insta Pro APK with your secondary Instagram account.