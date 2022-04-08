Why Is Momentus (MNTS) Stock Up Today?

Momentus (NASDAQ: MNTS) stock is soaring higher on Thursday and it’s gratitude to another arrangement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

This arrangement covers various send-off concurrences with SpaceX. That incorporates four forthcoming SpaceX Transporter missions. They are Transporter-6 in October 2022, Transporter-7 in January 2023, Transporter-8 in April 2023, and Transporter-9 in October 2023.

It merits bringing up that these won’t be the primary flights Momentus takes with SpaceX. The organization is set to incorporate its debut Vigoride exhibit trip on the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission set for June 2022.

John Rood, CEO of Momentus, said the accompanying news helping MNTS stock higher today.

Momentus marking this arrangement with SpaceX is a significant success for holders of MNTS stock. It sets up an ordinary send off-plan for the organization that legitimizes its space itinerary items.

Insight about the arrangement with SpaceX has MNTS stock seeing unquestionably weighty exchanging today. As of this composition, in excess of 100 million portions of the organization’s stock have changed hands. That is an enormous increment contrasted with its day-to-day normal exchanging volume of something like 753,000 offers.

MNTS stock is up 57.5% starting on Thursday morning and is up 10.8% since the beginning of the year.

In anticipation of this flight, the Vigoride rocket as of late finished Thermal Vacuum Testing (TVAC), which intently reenacts the space climate. What’s more, the Momentus group is presently leading follow-on testing of explicit vehicle parts to address a couple of irregularities found during TVAC testing.

Vigoride is going through groundwork for vibration testing to check that all frameworks are prepared for the send-off climate. The vibration testing is the last period of the ground test crusade before the vehicle is sent to the send-off specialist organization for flight.

“Our agreements with SpaceX establish a regular launch cadence for Momentus as we bring our initial services to market. We’ll use these flight opportunities to demonstrate the capabilities of our Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle, deliver customers to orbit, and continue the development of new technologies to expand our service offerings at lower costs.” — Momentus CEO John Rood