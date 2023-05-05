Why you should use VPN when watching Netflix

Watching all of Netflix would probably take more than a lifetime, regarding how fast they obtain new titles. Some are Netflix originals, others are bought or temporarily leased from the owners. The library varies not only in time but also by region. There are few countries where the platform is absent altogether (mostly due to political reasons). But the availability is different in almost every country. Netflix releases and blocks the productions according to their individual availability, which is territorial. Viewers, disliking any obstructions and loving Internet freedom, have found a solution to that.

What a VPN adds to the Netflix experience

Virtual Private Network (VPN) was invented back in the 1990s to facilitate remote access to restricted, internal networks. As it turned out, it has another purpose. The intermediary server changes the end user’s apparent IP address. It stems from the basic functionality of VPN. As a side effect, the web requests coming from that user appear as if arriving from the server’s location, This is because the IPs are tied to approximate geolocations.

As with any geo-restricted content, you can access other countries’ Netflix content if your connection appears to come from that part of the world. VPN does just that! With this service working appropriately, you can experience far more than you normally would. You’d be surprised how much more!

A question to get a perspective: which country has the biggest Netflix library? Would you guess the US? It is perceived as dominating the motion picture business. But no, number one is Slovakia! The US takes a rather humble 46th position. Exploring worldwide libraries is quite tempting, isn’t it?

Which VPN should you use with Netflix?

For several years now, Netflix has been taking measures to pinpoint VPN usage. They don’t want users to bypass the restrictions. In turn, VPN providers strive to make their services undetectable. It has become an arms race without a definitive winner. Some detections rely on the user’s behavior. Switching VPN on and off while maintaining a connection to a remote server might be perceived as suddenly moving by hundreds of miles.

There are also companies specialized to create databases of IP addresses belonging to known VPN servers. They strive to detect VPN servers, located in data centers. There is, however, an alternative that counters it: residential VPN. Instead of a cluster of servers, it relies on a pool of IP real addresses owned by the users. They agree to share them and use another user’s address like it was a VPN server. This way, only one user is assigned to one IP address, which makes this type of VPN much harder to recognize.

Netflix opens up a whole new world of entertainment for anyone. Still, many parts of their content are closed in many countries. VPN can help you open everything there is!

