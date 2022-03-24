WikiLeaks’ Assange weds fiancée in London prison ceremony

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, married his fiancée in a tiny ceremony in the London prison where he is being imprisoned.

Since 2019, Assange, 50, has been imprisoned in the Belmarsh prison in southeast London on a variety of accusations relating to WikiLeaks’ disclosure of a massive trove of sensitive documents more than a decade ago. According to supporters, Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses to attend the wedding on Wednesday.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, married his fiancée in a tiny ceremony in the London prison where he is being imprisoned. Since 2019, Assange, 50, has been imprisoned in the Belmarsh prison in southeast London on a variety of accusations relating to WikiLeaks’ disclosure of a massive trove of sensitive documents more than a decade ago.

According to supporters, Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses to attend the wedding on Wednesday.

Last week, Assange’s appeal against a High Court decision to extradite him to the United States to face spying accusations was denied by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

Assange’s choices are narrowed as a result of this development, but his lawyers may still seek to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights or contest the original judge’s other conclusions. They may write to the British Home Secretary in the coming weeks before she decides whether or not he should be extradited.

Assange denies any guilt, and his supporters, such as Amnesty International, claim that his extradition is politically motivated. They argue that by disclosing records that showed US military misbehavior in Iraq and Afghanistan, he was entitled to First Amendment free speech protections.