Excitement is building in the tech world, especially among Apple fans, as rumors swirl about the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 3. This anticipated smartwatch could hit the market soon, but it seems like it won’t bring significant hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Ming Chi Kuo an analyst who often predicts Apple’s moves accurately, recently confirmed the arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024.

Ming works for a company called TF International Securities in Asia. He talks to people who work with Apple in Asia to learn about their plans. Then, he shares it with his clients. Many people trust him when it comes to Apple rumors.

According to Ming, we should not expect major changes in the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It appears that Apple is opting for a more modest update this time around.

The Upgrades

While the details about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 remain scarce, Kuo’s statement hints that it might be more of a refresh kind of an upgrade. This approach could mean that Apple is focusing on fine-tuning existing features rather than introducing revolutionary new ones.

Interestingly, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not see significant hardware upgrades, reports suggest that other models in Apple’s lineup could undergo substantial changes. For instance, there is talk about a possible third-generation Apple Watch SE launching alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Additionally, rumors hint at a complete makeover for the next-generation Apple Watch, possibly named the Watch X, expected to launch in 2025 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original model.

The Features

When it comes to features, speculations are in plenty. Reports suggest that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 might include improvements in monitoring blood pressure and detection of Sleep-disordered breathing, similar to what’s expected in the other product of Apple Watches. These health-focused features could provide users with valuable insights into their well-being.

Moreover, there are whispers about design changes, including a slim body and a new magnetic band system. While these changes could enhance the sleekness and usability of the device, they might also render current bands incompatible.

One exciting potential upgrade could be the introduction of a new display, which could offer improved energy efficiency and vibrant colors. This display technology could elevate the visual experience for users, making everything from notifications to fitness tracking more engaging and enjoyable.

The Release date

As for the release date, it’s unclear whether the Watch Ultra 3 will follow the traditional September launch alongside new iPhone models. However, with the Apple Watch approaching its mark for a ‘decade of existence’, there is speculation that Apple might have something special planned for its wearable device lineup.

The Conclusion

In the past, there have been instances where Apple has chosen not to include many features in its upgrades. Ultimately, while rumors provide tempting glimpses into what’s to come, only an official announcement from Apple will confirm the features and release date of the Ultra 3. Until then, fans will have to wait patiently and stay tuned for updates.