William Shatner is having his personality copied into an AI.

Can memory or consciousness be preserved? In the wizarding world of Harry Potter, it was possible for wizards to see memories preserved in a penesieve, a magical re-imagining of virtual reality. And Jor-El could talk to his son about the Kryptonian legacy, years after death through means of preserved consciousness. However, they were fantasies created by movies. With artificial intelligence on the lead, a new listing might be needed for what is fantasy and what is reality.

This new development in the AI domain coincides with Star Trek star, William Shatner’s 90th birthday. The legend is all set to take up the new role as the brand ambassador of StoryFile, a company centered on artificial intelligence. The company is designing a new program, StoryFile Life which facilitates the creation of interactive conversational videos. Shatner will be the very first user of the program. Thanks to this innovative step, friends and family will be able to interact with him for years to come. The StoryFile profile of Shatner makes use of artificial intelligence and Conversa, the company’s proprietary technology. From may, public will be able to interact with the profile on internet connected devices. Here is what Heather Maio-Smith, Co-founder and CEO of StoryFile has to say about this new innovative step,

“Generations in the future will be able to have a conversation with him. Not an avatar, not a deepfake, but with the real William Shatner answering their questions about his life and work. This changes the trajectory of the future- of how we experience life today, and how we share those lessons and stories for generations to come.”

With its launch in June, StoryFile will open a brand new chapter of interactive story telling. The patented ‘Artificially Intelligent Interactive Memories System’ on Conversa that uses natural language processing, is a major constituent of the program.

With William Shatner, the goal of the program finds a perfect rhyme for there is no better person suited to mark the beginning of this innovative journey than the one who has managed to stretch our imaginations, in addition to being a master story teller.