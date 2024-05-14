Windows Server 2019 represents the latest iteration of Microsoft’s server operating system, introducing numerous new features and enhancements compared to its predecessors. It comes in various editions, each tailored to specific usage scenarios and deployment scales.

In this article, we will explore the features of different versions of Windows Server 2019, comparing their capabilities, limitations, and intended usage scenarios. Additionally, we will discuss installation options and provide links for the Windows Server 2019 Essentials, Windows Server 2019 Datacenter, and Windows Server 2019 Standard download pages.

Features of Windows Server 2019

Microsoft has introduced several notable features in Windows Server 2019:

Windows Defender ATP: Enhanced protection against advanced threats and attacks.

Storage Migration Service: A service designed for straightforward migration of files and settings from legacy servers.

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2: The second generation of a subsystem for running Linux directly within Windows.

Data deduplication on the ReFS file system for efficient space utilization.

Windows Admin Center: A new dashboard for streamlined server management.

Overview of Major Versions of Windows Server 2019

Before selecting Windows Server 2019, it’s essential to ensure that your hardware meets the minimum system requirements. Here’s what Microsoft recommends for various editions:

Processor:

64-bit, 1.4 GHz or faster.

Memory:

Standard and Datacenter: minimum 512 MB, recommended 2 GB+.

Essentials: minimum 2 GB, recommended 16 GB+.

Hyper-V Server: minimum 512 MB, recommended 4 GB+.

Disk Space:

Standard and Datacenter: minimum 32 GB, recommended 128 GB+.

Essentials: minimum 60 GB, recommended 160 GB+.

Hyper-V Server: minimum 32 GB, recommended 200 GB+.

Please note that these are basic requirements. For real-world workloads, especially in the case of Hyper-V Server, significantly more resources will be necessary. Additionally, special hardware is required for the utilization of certain new features, such as Storage Spaces Direct or Shielded Virtual Machines.

Always opt for a server configuration with performance overhead to handle peak workloads and ensure the stable operation of all services.

Windows Server 2019 Essentials

Let’s begin with the most basic version: Windows Server 2019 Essentials. It caters to small businesses with up to 25 users and 50 devices. Its primary advantage lies in not requiring the purchase of Client Access Licenses (CAL). However, this is likely the final version in the Essentials lineup, as Microsoft intends to prioritize other editions.

Windows Server 2019 Standard

Moving up in functionality is Windows Server 2019 Standard. It targets small and medium-sized companies with over 25 users and a need for multiple servers. Unlike Essentials, CAL licenses are necessary here. Nevertheless, it provides support for core server roles and virtualization capabilities.

Windows Server 2019 Datacenter

Designed for large data processing centers and cloud environments, the top-tier version is Windows Server 2019 Datacenter. It boasts the broadest array of virtualization, security, and data storage capabilities. CAL licenses are also required, but the deployment of an unlimited number of virtual machines is possible.

Free Hyper-V Server 2019

It’s important to note Hyper-V Server 2019 separately. This free, streamlined version of Windows Server is exclusively intended for virtualization.

In comparison to the full-fledged Windows Server with the Hyper-V role, it has limitations. For instance, it lacks features like software-defined networks and advanced networking functionalities such as RDMA. Additionally, deduplication and Storage Spaces Direct are not supported.

However, if these features are unnecessary, then Hyper-V Server is suitable for budget-conscious deployment of non-critical virtual machines.

Differences Between Standard and Datacenter

What sets Standard and Datacenter apart? Here’s a succinct list of distinctions:

Virtualization:

Standard: Supports up to 2 virtual machines or Hyper-V containers.

Datacenter: No limitations.

Storage:

Standard: storage replication up to 2 TB.

Datacenter: Unlimited replication, Storage Spaces Direct.

Networking:

Standard: lacks software-defined networks and network controllers.

Datacenter: includes software-defined networks (SDN) and network controller.

Security:

Standard: absence of virtual machine encryption.

Datacenter: support for virtual machine encryption.

Installation Options: Server Core and Desktop Experience

Both Standard and Datacenter offer two installation variants: Server Core and Desktop Experience.

Server Core represents a minimal installation without a graphical interface. Its benefits include a smaller footprint, a reduced attack surface, and fewer updates. It’s suitable for most server tasks.

Desktop Experience, on the other hand, provides a version with a full graphical interface akin to Windows 10. It’s advisable to install it only if compatibility with GUI-requiring applications is essential.

Where to Download Various Versions of Windows Server 2019

To acquaint yourself with Windows Server 2019, Microsoft provides free trial versions (evaluations) for 180 days. These can be downloaded from the Microsoft Evaluation Center website. Following installation, the evaluation version can be converted into a fully-featured one by entering the corresponding license key.

Conclusions

Let’s summarize a checklist for the successful selection and installation of the software:

For small companies — Consider Windows Server 2019 Essentials or Standard.

For large organizations with high virtualization density, opt for the Windows Server 2019 Datacenter.

For those requiring only virtualization and nothing additional — Hyper-V Server 2019 is a suitable choice.

If a graphical interface isn’t needed, confidently select Server Core.

Evaluate the new features of Windows Server 2019, including security enhancements, migration capabilities, Linux support, deduplication, and others.

Windows Server 2019 has indeed become even more functional, flexible, and convenient. We hope this article provides clarity on which edition best aligns with your needs.