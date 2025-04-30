Despite a volatile regulatory environment and the onset of a steep GST hike on online gaming, WinZO, India’s largest interactive entertainment platform, has pulled off a phenomenal financial performance for FY24. With a sharp 70% jump in revenue and a 151% surge in profits, WinZO is not just surviving the new tax era—it’s thriving.

Credits: Startuptalky

Spectacular Financial Performance Amid Policy Shocks

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, WinZO reported:

Revenue from operations: ₹1,055 crore (up from ₹619 crore in FY23)

Adjusted profit after tax (PAT): ₹315 crore (up from ₹125 crore in FY23)

This remarkable performance is even more significant considering it includes only six months of the impact from the 400% increase in GST on online gaming, which kicked in on October 1, 2023. The full effect of this tax revision will be reflected in FY25.

WinZO also highlighted that FY24 accounting includes a ₹999 crore expense due to the fair value treatment of CCPS (compulsorily convertible preference shares) as a liability under IndAS, a shift from its previous IGAAP method. Despite this, the company’s core profitability soared.

Massive Scale Powered by Community and Microtransactions

A key driver of WinZO’s growth has been its organic expansion to 250 million users, capturing nearly 40% of India’s online gaming audience. The company has built a powerful ecosystem by offering over 50 casual and strategy games, from fan-favorites like Ludo, Carrom, and 8 Ball Pool to Chess and Checkers.

WinZO’s microtransaction-led business model ensures low entry barriers and frequent monetization touchpoints, especially appealing to Tier II–V audiences. Unlike traditional platforms such as Google Play or Apple’s App Store, WinZO empowers 50+ developers to generate better monetization outcomes, creating a win-win ecosystem.

Global Vision Backed by Operational Efficiency

With a lean team of just 200 employees, WinZO has not only crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue but also ₹300 crore in profit—a rare feat in the Indian gaming landscape. The company has filed 50+ tech patents, further demonstrating its innovation-led strategy.

In FY24, WinZO expanded internationally, entering Brazil with a localized, multilingual offering in 16 languages. This marks a bold step toward replicating its India success story on a global scale.

Outpacing the Competition by a Mile

While most gaming companies in India are still grappling with high burn and slow growth, WinZO has zoomed past its peers:

WinZO revenue growth: 70%

Nazara: 4%

Zupee: 34.9%

MPL: 22%

By focusing on community-led, tech-enabled growth and sustainable monetization, WinZO has positioned itself as India’s most profitable gaming company—a stark contrast to the loss-heavy models followed by many of its competitors.

Founders’ Vision: A Global Tech Powerhouse from India

In a joint statement, Co-founders Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore shared:

“WinZO’s personalized technology offers the most affordable entertainment to 250 million Indians while empowering thousands of creators and developers. We’re not just building a gaming company—we’re shaping a globally scalable ecosystem rooted in Indian innovation.”

This bold ambition is backed by real numbers and real impact.

More Than Just a Gaming Platform

Beyond gaming, WinZO has actively promoted social impact initiatives like ‘Play to Prevent Cancer’, partnering with Tata Memorial Hospital to support gene counseling and awareness.

It also plays a major role in India’s digital economy, facilitating 1 in every 200 UPI transactions in the country—a staggering statistic that underlines its relevance beyond entertainment.

Credits: The Economic Times

Backed by Global Capital, Built for Bharat

With $100 million in Series C funding from marquee investors like Kalaari Capital, Griffin Gaming Partners, Courtside Ventures, and Makers Fund, WinZO continues to draw confidence from the global VC community. Its deep engagement with Bharat (Tier II–V cities), creator-first monetization, and scalable tech stack offer a blueprint for sustainable growth in India’s fast-changing gaming landscape.

In Summary:

As India’s gaming sector adjusts to new tax realities, WinZO is setting the gold standard for growth, profitability, and impact. With sharp execution, a booming user base, and global ambitions, it’s not just playing the game—it’s rewriting the rules.