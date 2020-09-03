WinZO secured $18M in Series B led by Makers Fund

WinZO, a Delhi based vernacular gaming platform, has now secured $18 million in a Series B investment funding round backed by the interactive entertainment fund makers Fund based out of Singapore and New York-based Courtside Ventures.

With the help of this new funding, WinZO plans to strengthen its content pipeline, captivate mobile-first consumers and their gaming needs and become the go-to gaming app in India.

“WinZO is at the heart of India’s gaming evolution, a geography we’ve been tracking for some time. Paavan and Saumya’s success through a hyper-focus on their player ecosystem is evident, and a clear asset as they accelerate their growth,” said Michael Cheung, Partner at Makers Fund.

“Mobile gaming is a large opportunity in India, and in a short span of time, WinZO has built a high-quality vernacular gaming platform for the masses. We are really proud of their progress and their superior metrics (retention, time spent, etc.), that are a true reflection of customer experience. We are very excited to partner with Makers and Courtside in the next leg of WinZO’s journey and bring superior entertainment to the next 200 million gamers,” added Rahul Garg, Principal at Kalaari Capital.