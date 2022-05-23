Withdrawals keep surging upon Tether, as Tether pays $10billion to its investors amidst the crypto market crash

Tether and the effect of crypto crash on it.

Tether is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is hosted on the Ethereum and Bitcoin Blockchains, among others. The tokens of Tether are issued by Hong Kong owned company, Tether Limited, which actually is controlled by Bitfinex. On May 12 2022, the crypto market crashed taking all the cryptocurrencies down the hill. Even the most popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum face the consequences of it. In the crash, the stablecoin, Tether was also among one which lost its value. But, according to reports it is believed that, the lost in value was not big and Tether was capable of assuring the investors withdrawals of Tether tokens at par.

Tether withdrawals amidst crypto crash.

As soon as the crypto market crashed, the value of Tether was reduced to $0.98 dollars which was the lowest value in the last two years. Since the value of Tether dropped, the investors started withdrawing their tokens, to avoid further loses from the crypto crash. The reports say that Tether had to pay out $10 billion after the beginning of the crypto market crash. Even though the market caused panic among the investors, the pace of withdrawals and its settlement meant that the company was effectively honoring the claims of the investors. The investors started moving their cash to more heavily regulated stablecoins.

According to Public Blockchain records, $1 billion Tether was redeemed where the tokens were handed back and destroyed as a part of withdrawal on Saturday night. $1.5 billion had been withdrawn in the same manner three days earlier. The total withdrawn money is impacting the peg value of the currency but to a smaller extent.

Collapse of Tether – a no-no for crypto market.

Even though Tether has managed to maintain the minimum value and has been able to honor the claims of the investors, a collapse in Tether could lead to catastrophic results for the crypto market and the investors. The withdrawals also have to stop at some point of time. If the withdrawal process continues, then Tether will not be able to meet the needs and market could enter into a nuclear winter.

Writer’s report.

We all know that; crypto crash has struck the crypto market badly. All the cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and digital assets are facing the blunt of the market crash. It is important from Tethers point of view to maintain the peg value at least $1 to meet the minimum claims of the investors, failing which a collapse of Tether would become inevitable and the affects of the collapse can destroy the crypto market more deeply.