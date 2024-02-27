According to publisher Bandai Namco, Tekken 8 has sold more than two million copies in the first month since its release. The fighting game sold one million copies on its first day of sale and two million copies in its first month of release. It was released on January 26 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. Sales of Tekken 7 are “much outpaced” by this, according to Bandai Namco. With over 11.8 million copies sold globally, Tekken 7 holds the record for the biggest total sales of any game in the series.

Comparable to Street Fighter 6, which sold two million copies in its first month of release, Tekken 8 seems to be picking up steam. Three million Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 copies were sold in just seven months. Conversely, barely over a month after it launched, NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 sold three million copies.

“Through various content updates, esports events, music and licensing announcements,” according to Bandai Namco, support for Tekken 8 will continue. Due to this, the Tekken World Tour 2024 begins on April 13 and concludes with the Tekken World Tour Finals, which marks the completion of the game’s inaugural esports season.

Additionally, Bandai Namco brought up the contentious Tekken Store in Tekken 8, which has caused some gamers to voice their displeasure.

“This in-game shop will provide customization items such as costumes from previous installments, character skins for avatars, and licensed items from our collaborations, letting players put their own touch on their favorite Tekken characters.”

As DLC, Tekken 8’s Year 1 pass will include four more playable characters. The first of these is Eddy, who, although still using his proper capoeira fighting technique, has a new hairdo inspired by high-top dreads and a new wardrobe for Tekken 8.

About the Tekken 8 game

Bandai Namco Studios and Arika collaborated to create the fighting game Tekken 8. The game came out on January 26, 2024, for Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The Tekken series has 10 entries total, and this is the eighth canon release. Six months have passed since the events of the previous game’s story mode, The Dark Awakens, which centers on the last confrontation between the two main protagonists—son Jin Kazama and father Kazuya Mishima with the latter seeking to murder the former to put an end to the turmoil in their family tree. The game’s storyline encompasses thirty-two individuals, both old and new, each of whom adds a storyline to the whole.

Tekken 8 was originally hinted at during Evo 2022 in August 2022, and it was officially presented at Sony’s State of Play event the following month. Tekken 8, which was created with an emphasis on more aggressive tones and was produced using Unreal Engine 5, has improved combat aspects and systems compared to its predecessor. Additionally, all-new elements like the “Heat” system and “Tornado” strikes are introduced in Tekken 8. Another addition to their online mode is Arcade Quest, which has arcade aspects, tournaments, configurable avatars, and money that is used throughout the game.