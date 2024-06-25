Have you ever wondered why your iPhone keeps dropping into SOS mode without warning? Well, you’re not alone. More and more people have been coming out on social media to complain about their devices and how they drop into SOS mode at the most inconvenient times, but what’s the fuss about anyway? The SOS mode shows you that your iPhone is unable to detect your SIM or eSIM. As soon as it comes on, it automatically calls 911 or other emergency services while sending messages to your emergency contacts to let them know your location in the rare chance that you’re hurt or in a compromising situation.

The SOS mode is usually activated when a person presses the power button and volume button at the same time for a couple of seconds. But there are various reasons why an iPhone might get stuck in the SOS mode, such as:

Installing unauthorized apps

Incorrect network settings

A software glitch

Or worse, wifi issues.

Could you imagine every iOS user’s heartbreak whenever their phone goes into SOS mode? Especially when they’ve got a vital brief to read before their next meeting or some important information to pass on. It can be downright frustrating! So, how do you get your iPhone out of SOS mode?

How to get your iPhone out of SOS mode using Fixppo

There are several tricks that you can use in getting your iPhone out of SOS mode. But nothing beats the iMyFone Fixppo tool. This tool doesn’t just provide an all-in-one solution to your SOS problems; it also fixes them within the nick of time while saving some much-needed energy. Did I mention time? But how exactly does it work? All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Step 1 : Download and Install Fixppo on your PC, click “ Start Repair ”.

Step 2 : Choose “Standard Mode ”, then Connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB cable.

Step 3 : Fixppo will automatically detect your model version, and display the available firmware version, choose the version you prefer, and click “Download”, wait till it finish the download process.

Step 4: Click “Start Standard Repair ”, then Fixppo will promptly fix your SOS issue.

It needs to be more complex to be accurate. I know! All you have to do is download an app and hit the enter and quit buttons. But just in case you’re unable to download the Fixppo app, there are some other tricks you might want to consider. Be informed, though, that these tricks don’t work in all situations, and you might have to apply all of them repeatedly before they actually work, which is another reason why I think Fixppo is just the easiest, stress-free, and fastest way to get out of SOS mode. But let’s check out our following alternative methods for getting your phone out of SOS mode:

Make sure that you’re in an area with cellular network coverage

Feel free to walk around your area or move from place to place to see if you can recover your network.

Turn your cellular data off and on

If the first option doesn’t work, try turning on your phone’s airplane mode or switching your data on and off. To check your data settings, go to your phone’s settings and look for “connections.” When you click it, an option for mobile networks should show up. Click on Network Providers.

A list of network providers should appear. Select yours and check if that fixes it. You can take the same approach if you use wifi.

Restart your iPhone

As a last resort, you can also choose to shut down and restart your iPhone or mobile device.

Check for a carrier settings update.

If you need help with the first options, you can also Click Settings and go to the General section, where you’ll see an option called About. If an update is available, you can change your carrier settings and connect to the cell network.

Turn your cellular line off and on

You can also decided to deactivate and reactivate your sim. You’ll see an option for this after you press hard on the power button for a long while

Update your iPhone

Another common reason for getting your phone stuck in SOS mode is an outdated system so make sure to give your operating system an upgrade.

Reset your network settings

This brings us to the last but not the least option: consider deleting all your wifi information and cellular networks and inputting them all over again.

All these lengthy procedures sound so dull. This is why I would gladly choose the iMyFone Fixppo tool over other methods.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I reset network settings on iPhone SOS?

Open the settings app. Click on General. To reset the network settings, click on the “Transfer or Reset Device” button. This will erase the passwords and wifi networks, cell phone settings, and VPN settings that you had before.

How do I fix my SOS network?

An SOS warning shows up when your iPhone is unable to connect to the internet. It can only make emergency calls to services like 911. To fix it, walk around to find the area covered by your carrier, turn on and off airplane mode, or restart your iPhone to get a connection again.

How do I take my iPhone off SOS mode?

Hold down one of the volume buttons and the side button on an iPhone 5 or newer model until the power off slider shows up. Then, drag the slider to turn off the iPhone. To turn your iPhone back on, wait 30 seconds and then press and hold the side button.

Suppose you’re not ready to waste so much time jumping from one setting to the other to get your phone back on good terms with the internet. In that case, you might want to consider the iMyFone 9th-anniversary offer, which allows you to get the Fixppo tool for a special discount. What’s more, you can even try out their free trial, which allows you to explore the tool for free while determining how beneficial it could be to you.

Conclusion

That sums up all the effective methods of getting your iPhone out of SOS mode. Make sure you don’t miss iMyFone Fixppo if you’re still confused about how to fix iPhone SOS mode without losing any data. Alternative solutions are good as well, but they aren’t always applicable. So what are you waiting for? Explore the Fixppo tool now!