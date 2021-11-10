Workhorse reported its third quarter results, record loss

An Electric Vehicle company, Workhorse Group has reported its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, 9 November 2021. It includes negative sales and the shares fell a little in premarket trading because the stock already has been badly beaten up.
The revenue from sales, for the third quarter of 2021 is around in loss of $0.6 million, which was $0.6 million for the last prior quarter of 2020. Wall Street was looking for sales of about $900,000, but it’s very far from the expectations. The decrease in sales was primarily related to a $1.1 million refund liability recorded during the third quarter of 2021 related to the recall of the Company’s C-1000 vehicles.
The increment of cost of sales is $11.5 million compared to the last third quarter of 2020, which was $2.8 million. The surge in cost of sales was primarily due to inventory on hand that has a higher cost than its net value, an increase in warranty reserves due to recalling of the company’s C-100 vans.
In September, however, Workhorse recalled 41 vans in its C-1000 line and suspended deliveries, which sent the stock plummeting. In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said new leadership “determined that additional testing and modifications to existing vehicles are required to bring the C-1000 vehicles into full compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.”
Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch admitted on Tuesday that, aside from federal safety issues, the C-1000 just might not be up to the task of heavy-duty deliveries. The company is performing additional testing of the current truck design, which Dauch said is present “not robust nor is it profitable.”
Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were also higher by over 60 per cent. They are $10.6 million compared to last prior quarter $6 million. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by higher compensation-related costs due to stock-based compensation, legal costs, and insurance costs.
Research and Development (“R&D”) expenses also increased by around 55 percent from $1.6 million to $2.8 million in the same respective quarter for 2020 and 2021.
The Loss of operations is more than doubled. It increases from a loss of $9.8 million to $25 million in this third quarter of 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Net interest income was $18.6 million compared to $74.3 million in interest expense in the same period last year. The decrease in interest expense was primarily driven by an $88.5 million decrease in expense related to fair value adjustments and losses on conversion of the Company’s convertible notes and a $4.7 million decrease in losses recognized on redemption of Series B Preferred Stock, offset by a $0.8 million increase in contractual interest expense related to the Company’s convertible notes.
Net loss was $81.1 million, compared to a net loss of $84.1 million in the same period last year. Loss from operations for the third quarter was $25.5 million compared to $9.8 million in the same period last year.
As of September 30, the Company had approximately $230.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Financial Statement:
Workhorse Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Sales, net of returns and allowances
|$
|(576,602
|)
|$
|564,707
|$
|1,147,334
|$
|740,949
|Cost of sales
|11,549,187
|2,815,242
|32,570,616
|6,074,577
|Gross loss
|(12,125,789
|)
|(2,250,535
|)
|(31,423,282
|)
|(5,333,628
|)
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,579,586
|5,950,058
|24,470,953
|15,464,926
|Research and development
|2,801,394
|1,614,485
|8,788,969
|5,133,325
|Total operating expenses
|13,380,980
|7,564,543
|33,259,922
|20,598,251
|Loss from operations
|(25,506,769
|)
|(9,815,078
|)
|(64,683,204
|)
|(25,931,879
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(18,599,130
|)
|74,315,644
|(23,040,886
|)
|185,638,961
|Other loss (income)
|77,127,266
|–
|225,432,884
|(864,900
|)
|Loss before benefit for income taxes
|(84,034,905
|)
|(84,130,722
|)
|(267,075,202
|)
|(210,705,940
|)
|Benefit for income taxes
|(2,919,491
|)
|–
|(21,833,930
|)
|–
|Net loss
|$
|(81,115,414
|)
|$
|(84,130,722
|)
|$
|(245,241,272
|)
|$
|(210,705,940
|)