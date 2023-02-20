World Wide Web inventor calls crypto ‘dangerous’

The inventor of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee, calls crypto ‘dangerous’ and compares it to gambling. In the past, Tim has converted the code of WWW into an NFT and sold it. So, it is surprising that he has made such a controversial statement about the industry in CNBC’s “Beyond the Valley” podcast. Tim is of the idea that cryptocurrencies or digital assets are highly speculative and somewhat similar to the dot com bubble.

Tim Berners-Lee on the world wide web

The investor of the world wide web doesn’t seem to be big fan of cryptocurrencies or digital assets. He has made a bold claim that crypto is dangerous. Tim says that the only way it could be useful is if used for remittances and converted back to fiat immediately. The individual also thinks that it is comparable to the dot com bubble, where companies with no fundamentals had inflated stock prices just because they had an online website.

Tim also went one step far when he also compared crypto to gambling. He said that if someone gets a kick out of investing in crypto, it’s essentially the same. For him, it is not something he sees himself doing, considering that crypto is purely speculative.

However, he indirectly does say that crypto does have its own merits and is particularly useful for remittances if you consider international payments. But nothing beyond that, as payments, should be converted back to fiat currencies immediately to reduce any sort of risk.

WWW as an NFT

Tim Berners-Lee made the decision to tokenize the original code of the World Wide Web (WWW) on the Ethereum blockchain network. He auctioned the NFT representing this code starting from a price of $1,000 on June 23rd, 2021. Sotheby’s sold the code for $5.4 million, including fees. They also announced that payments in cryptocurrency for both the buyer fee and hammer price would be accepted.

For those wondering, the NFT consists of four primary components. The first and most significant is the time-stamped code that was originally written, followed by a visualization of the same. Additionally, the package also had a digital poster created by Tim, as well as a letter from him that explains the significance of the code in modern times.

The proceeds from the sale of the NFT were donated to a charity organization run by Tim and his wife.

What are your thoughts as the World Wide Web inventor calls crypto 'dangerous'? And do you think he is right when comparing it to gambling?

