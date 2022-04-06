World’s Most expensive NFT launches with Cyber Yachts

Cyber Yachts, the world’s first metaverse boat company, has unveiled the world’s most expensive NFT: a 120-meter (394-foot) super yacht dubbed “Indah,” valued at $400,000,000 USD (Indah can be purchased in Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM). The buyer will receive a real-world, completely constructed 394-foot mega yacht based on the same design, built by one of the world’s most respected luxury yacht shipbuilders, in addition to the NFT.

Cyber Yachts and internationally renowned yacht designer Lukasz Opalinski of Opalinski Design House collaborated on the project. Benetti, an Italian shipbuilder, and Oceanco, a Dutch yacht builder, are among Opalinski’s clientele. Opalinski earned the New Designer of the Year prize from London’s prestigious New Designers Show in 2005 and 2006. He was mentored by renowned super yacht captain and maritime expert John Henson. On YouTube, Opalinki’s yacht design presentation for “Project Magnitude” has 9.5 million views.

The Indah, which translates to “beautiful one” in Indonesian, has a patented design concept in which the transom bulkheads (the sides of the boat at the stern) rotate outwards, revealing additional deck space that nearly doubles the size of a traditional swim platform as the platform lowers to meet the water, creating a sprawling beach club effect.

The super yacht can seat a total of 24 passengers in 12 cabins and has a range of 7,000 nautical miles. It can travel at a top speed of 24 knots. A helicopter landing pad, a massive 5,500 GT interior, a casino room, gym, sauna, private owner’s suite with dedicated aft deck balcony, and a foredeck hot tub with sunbeds and retractable sunshade are among the additional features.

Cyber Yachts was developed in collaboration with Quavo, a three-time Grammy nominee and member of the platinum-selling group Migos. Quavo recently joined Justin Bieber’s star-studded Justice Tour, and he’s now a playable character in NBA 2k22.

Yachts, celebrities, rockstars, island hopping, and a wide ocean of destination playgrounds are all part of Cyber Yachts’ luxury event and online gaming metaverse. The SuperYacht will be at the centre of the experience, each one unique and designed for its own mega rockstar, celebrity, or luxury brand skipper. Cyber Yachts wants to provide customers with experience curated events, performances, gaming missions, luxury digital products, and social pleasure via tickets and VIP passes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the global yacht industry is expected to reach $8.5 billion in 2021, up from $8.15 billion in 2020, and $12.16 billion by 2028, according to market research firm Grand View Research. During the epidemic, the world’s billionaires surged from 2,095 to 2,755, and their combined wealth increased by 60%, or $5 trillion.

In the past year, the metaverse has grown in popularity and value, with a surge in firms and celebrities purchasing virtual “land” plots in The Sandbox and Decentraland, allowing them to “digitally sell, boost awareness, and extend their brands.” Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, two major financial institutions, have forecast that the metaverse might be worth $8 trillion.

Cyber Yachts has a strong position in the lucrative non-financial-to-financial-to-financial-to-finan Jefferies, a multinational investment bank based in the United States, recently raised its market-cap prediction for the NFT sector to $80 billion by 2050, with double-digit growth expected over the next five years. Yuga Labs, the business behind Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, just raised $450 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz and other investors, valuing the company at $4 billion. This was one of the largest seed rounds in the history of the NFT.