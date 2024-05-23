Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is about to make a significant change: public “likes” on user profiles will soon be hidden. This decision, confirmed by the company, was first unearthed by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, who discovered a hidden flag in X’s iOS app. His finding quickly sparked discussions among users and was later confirmed by X engineers.

The Discovery

Aaron Perris stumbled upon a hidden flag in the X app for iOS that, when activated, removes the “Likes” tab from user profiles. Sharing his discovery on X, Perris initiated a wave of speculation among users. X’s Director of Engineering, Haofei Wang, confirmed the change, explaining the reasoning behind it. “Yeah, we are making likes private,” Wang said. He pointed out that public likes often discourage users from liking content that might be controversial, due to fear of backlash or harm to their public image.

Why the Change?

Wang elaborated on the motivation behind this move. Public likes can incentivize undesirable behavior, as users might shy away from engaging with “edgy” content to avoid retaliation or to maintain a certain public persona. By making likes private, X hopes to encourage users to engage more freely with content. “Soon you’ll be able to like without worrying who might see it,” Wang assured, adding that more engagement would also improve the platform’s “For You” algorithm, enhancing content recommendations.

Understanding the New System

To clarify the upcoming changes, X Senior Software Engineer Enrique Barragan provided additional details. He explained that users would still be able to see who liked their own posts, and the total like count on all posts and replies would remain visible. The key change is that users won’t be able to see which posts others have liked, and the Likes tab will no longer appear on public profiles.

Impact on X Premium Subscribers

Previously, X Premium subscribers could choose to hide the Likes tab on their profiles. Now, this feature will be applied to all users by default, making the Likes tab invisible to the public. This change affects everyone on the platform, including X’s owner, Elon Musk, who has faced criticism for liking controversial posts.

User Reactions

The decision to make likes private has drawn mixed reactions from X users. Some welcome the increased privacy and the freedom to engage with content without fear of scrutiny. Others, however, miss the transparency that public likes offered. Despite the debate, the change is set to roll out soon, although the exact timeline is still unclear.

Implications for Social Media Behavior

By removing public likes, X aims to reduce negative behaviors associated with social media engagement. Studies have shown that visible engagement metrics can lead to mental health issues, as users often compare their popularity to others. Although Wang did not directly cite these studies, the change aligns with efforts to reduce social pressure and foster a healthier online environment.

Future Prospects

As with any major platform change, there is always the possibility of re-evaluation. If the new system does not achieve its intended goals or if user resistance is significant, X may reconsider its approach. However, the current plan underscores a strong commitment to enhancing user privacy and freedom of expression.