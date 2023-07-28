X, Previously Twitter, Accused of Stealthily Acquiring @X Handle from Its Owner

The mountain of problems at X, previously known as Twitter, is steadily rising, and the latest issue has added to the growing concern. Twitter’s decision to change its official handle to @x has caused an unexpected predicament for the previous owner of the handle, Gene Hwang, who operates the creative agency Orange Photography. The entire situation is engulfed in controversy and raises questions about communication, compensation, and fairness in the digital realm.

Gene Hwang expressed his dismay to TechCrunch, confirming that X did not contact him before changing the handle. This lack of communication has left him feeling blindsided, especially considering that his account was set to private. As a user actively using the handle, it’s understandable why the sudden alteration would take Hwang aback without any warning or consultation.

Furthermore, the apparent failure to compensate Hwang for relinquishing the @x handle adds to the complexity of the situation. While social media platforms often reserve the right to modify usernames or handles as needed, it is also essential to address the rights and interests of the users involved. Not offering any form of compensation for a grip that someone was actively using for their personal or professional purposes raises ethical concerns about the treatment of users on the platform.

Potential Solutions and Recommendations

In response to the controversy, X did send a letter to Hwang, but it was only after the change had already been made. The letter stated that the @x handle would now be affiliated with X Corp. moving forward, and Hwang would be assigned a new handle. While this effort to inform Hwang afterwards is better than no communication, it does little to address the fact that he was not consulted beforehand or compensated for the change.

The situation has ignited discussions among users and social media enthusiasts about the responsibility of platforms like X in handling such transitions. Users invest time, effort, and often personal branding into their handles, making it an integral part of their online identity. Changing a handle without proper communication and compensation can be disruptive and detrimental to the affected user.

Additionally, a broader concern exists about the ownership and control of online identities and handles. As social media plays a significant role in people’s lives, the issue of who owns a handle becomes more critical. Is it the platform that holds the ultimate authority, or should users have more say and protection over their digital identities?

The matter also highlights the need for more precise guidelines and policies regarding such handle changes. While social media platforms must adapt to remain relevant and secure, they should prioritize transparency and fairness in their dealings with users.

Crew Faces Permit Issue During Twitter Sign Removal

X, formerly known as Twitter Inc., was acquired by Elon Musk for a staggering $44 billion last year. In April, the company underwent a name change and became X Corp. Despite this transition; the company assured a user named Hwang that his data and followers would remain intact and be seamlessly transferred to his new handle. In an email with Hwang, X Corp offered to customize his new grip based on his preference.

However, Hwang expressed a slight disappointment over not receiving monetary compensation for the change, as he believed his Twitter handle had significant personal value. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the situation and was willing to accept the company’s offer of X Corp merchandise and a tour of their headquarters. He even humorously mentioned asking for the iconic bird from the Twitter logo since he noticed it being dismantled.

In summary, X Corp, now under the ownership of Elon Musk, handled the name change for Hwang professionally, offering him alternative perks instead of monetary compensation. Hwang accepted the gesture and looked forward to connecting with the X team during the headquarters tour.

Hwang referred to a social media video depicting a crew attempting to take down the Twitter sign at their San Francisco headquarters. However, they faced a setback as they lacked the necessary permit to block the road for the task.

Challenges and Legal Issues Surrounding X

On the other hand, the X account associated with Hwang’s company, Orange Photography, still states that it is a studio specializing in corporate, portrait, and event photography/videography, founded by @x and @jackhuynh. Yet, when clicking on the @x handle, users are directed to the microblogging company’s official handle.

Interestingly, popular usernames hold value, with people being able to buy or sell them for compensation ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars. In the past, the company considered selling some usernames through online auctions to boost its revenue, as the New York Times reported in January.

Hwang won’t be pursuing any legal actions against Elon Musk’s X, as he tweeted, “All’s well that ends well,.” However, this isn’t the only challenge X is currently dealing with. Competing companies Meta and Microsoft had already trademarked ‘X’ many years ago, which opens the possibility of X facing potential lawsuits. Furthermore, the rollout of X has been less than seamless. Users are still prompted to press a blue button to post a tweet on the platform.

Comments

comments