Microsoft is raising the cost of being an Xbox gamer and not just by a little. Starting today, the company has rolled out sweeping price hikes across its hardware lineup and some of its biggest upcoming games, sending ripples through the global gaming community.

From controllers to consoles to the games themselves, nearly every corner of the Xbox ecosystem is about to cost more. And for many fans, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

The biggest shock comes with the Xbox Series X, which now carries a $599.99 price tag in the U.S. up a full $100. The smaller Xbox Series S (512GB) hasn’t been spared either, climbing $80 to land at $379.99. Even the 1TB Series S is seeing a bump, now retailing for $429.99.

And these changes aren’t just hitting North American wallets. Microsoft has raised Xbox prices across Europe, the UK, Australia, and other major markets. In the UK, for example, the Series X now costs £499.99, while the Series S starts at £299.99. In the EU, gamers will see the Series X retail at €599.99 aligning Microsoft more closely with Sony’s already-elevated PlayStation 5 pricing.

The higher price tags don’t stop at the consoles. Microsoft’s 2TB Galaxy Black special edition Xbox Series X a premium model aimed at collectors is now an eye-watering $729.99.

Standard accessories are going up too. The Xbox wireless controller is officially priced at $64.99, while the Xbox wireless headset now goes for $119.99. These accessories have often fluctuated based on retailer pricing, but Microsoft has now solidified the higher costs into its official pricing structure.

Arguably the most frustrating change for players: first-party Xbox games are getting more expensive. Starting this holiday season, some flagship titles will jump from $69.99 to $79.99 marking the biggest leap in game prices since the last console generation.

This puts Xbox in line with Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 releases and cements a new industry standard. While other publishers like Sony embraced the $70 price point years ago, Xbox had been a holdout until now.

There’s one piece of good news: Xbox Game Pass pricing remains unchanged. For now, anyway. Microsoft seems committed to keeping its subscription service affordable, at least in the short term, perhaps to balance out the rising costs elsewhere in its ecosystem.

Microsoft hasn’t offered a single reason for the price hikes but the writing’s on the wall.

During its recent earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella highlighted Xbox’s strong quarter, pointing to record-breaking preorders and preinstalls across both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. But the company also nodded to macroeconomic pressures and anticipated tariffs as factors that are squeezing hardware margins.

Shipping costs are up. Components are more expensive. And trade policy, especially under the Trump administration, continues to loom large. These are global pressures and Microsoft is making a global move in response.

It’s also worth noting that while Microsoft’s PC Game Pass revenue is booming (up 45% year-over-year), hardware is a different beast. Consoles are expensive to build and ship. And with inflation still lingering, companies across the board are rethinking how they price physical goods.

The reaction online has been swift and predictable. Fans have taken to Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and gaming forums to air their frustrations. Many feel like they’re being priced out of their favorite hobby.

Others are asking hard questions: If Xbox is selling games, subscriptions, and hardware at record levels, why raise prices now?

Analysts have noted that Microsoft is far from alone here. Sony already raised PlayStation 5 prices in many of the same regions. And Nintendo is expected to introduce higher-priced games when it launches its next-gen Switch. Still, Microsoft’s sweeping changes hitting hardware, accessories, and software all at once feel more aggressive than most.

For now, Xbox Game Pass remains untouched, and that’s likely by design. As prices climb elsewhere, Microsoft is clearly positioning Game Pass as the best deal in gaming a monthly subscription that still gives access to hundreds of games, including new releases.

But that raises an uncomfortable question: How long can Game Pass stay at its current price?

As Microsoft pours more money into acquisitions, studio investments, and high-budget titles like Hellblade II and Fable, the cost of maintaining Game Pass as-is could eventually become unsustainable. There’s growing speculation that tiered pricing or regional adjustments may be on the horizon.

Microsoft’s price increases mark a turning point. What was once an industry defined by stagnant console and game prices is now entering a new phase one where inflation, global economics, and corporate strategy are forcing a recalibration.

Gamers will have to adjust, whether they like it or not. And with the holiday season fast approaching and new hardware announcements likely just around the corner the days of $500 consoles and $60 games may officially be behind us.