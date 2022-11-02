Xiaomi 13 Pro leaked online prior to official launch

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi is reportedly planning towards launching the new flagship smartphone for this year which is the new Xiaomi 13 Pro.

However, before the official launch, we already have many such leaks coming out about this smartphone where a new leak has emerged from a popular tipster named Yogesh Brar who has brought new updates and leaks about this smartphone. If you are looking to buy this new flagship smartphone, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Online before launch

As per the latest leaks, it’s been said that this Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone will be featuring a bigger 6.7-inch display on the front side which will be a new E6 AMOLED panel.

Also, this panel is said to feature the latest new LTPO technology as well. Talking about the power side, this smartphone is said to feature the latest and greatest powerful Qualcomm chipset which is the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Additionally, the new smartphone will come with a more powerful chipset, which will come with a total capacity of up to 12GB as well as faster RAM, which will come with capacities ranging from 128GB to 512GB, and also there will be the ability to upgrade to faster storage starting from just 128GB to as much as 512GB.

There also be a major upgrade on the camera side where we will see a major Sony IMX 989 sensor which will be a bigger 50MP primary sensor which will be a bigger 1-inch sensor coming from Sony.

This smartphone will also be coupled with a bigger 50MP Ultra wide-angle sensor and then there also will be a 50MP massive telephoto camera. On the front side, we will get to see a bigger 32MP selfie shooter onboard.

To provide better camera output, Xiaomi will be collaborating with a leading camera optimizer called Leica. Here the camera output will be having the taste of Leica’s camera algorithm which will be providing even better results.

There are no such compromises given on the battery side where it’s been said that we will see a bigger 4,800 mAh battery onboard and this bigger battery will get its charge from a faster and 120W wired charging as well.

When will this Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone launch officially?

As of now, we don’t have any updates regarding the launch of this smartphone but soon we will see the Chinese smartphone maker confirm a launch date for this phone. We will be updating you with more updates as the launch date gets confirmed.